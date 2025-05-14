Trumps Gulf Tour does not increase well for Israel – Politico





But that presents Bibi with a problem.

For Trump, money speaks stronger than anything else, and Gulf leaders will seek Quid Pro Quos. The end of the war in Gaza will be raised on their list a war that Bibi, largely for the maintenance of its own tumultuous coalition and to avoid elections, is determined to continue, if not to develop.

Gulf countries have also repeatedly stressed the need for a return to two -state negotiations. Saudi leaders, for example, insisted that there can be no standardization of relations with Israel without clear diplomatic movement in this direction.

Finally and unlike 2017, these leaders want a nuclear agreement with Iran because they seek regional stability. They see the opportunity to establish a little calm now that the Irans proxies, Hamas and Hezbollah, have been sorely damaged and that the Syrian ally Bashar Assad of Teherans fell. And although the Saudis launched a war against the Houthis supported by Iran in 2015, this time, they want the conflict to Yemen to end. Consequently, their support for the trumps is displayed to stop bombing the Houthis in exchange for their promise to stop targeting American expeditions to the Red Sea.

While Benjamin Netanyahu has gained a free hand in Gaza for a while, the two leaders do not really see the eye. | Menahem Kahana / AFP via Getty Images

The announcement of the agreements blinded Israel, coming just after a Houthi missile struck near Ben Gurion airport and sparked a wave of international airlines to suspend flights to Israel. Development has only added to the growing frustrations of Netanyahus, as the Israeli leader was recently pushed back on two fronts during his trip to Washington, he left empty -handed, without approval for an Israeli strike on Irans nuclear installations or a tariff agreement.

Despite the publicly re -election of Trumps, declaring that it is a huge victory, and the greatest feedback, Netanyahu knew that it would not be a slam from a background to put it back in the oval office. As his collaborators noted last year, Bibi was aware that Trump still feeds a personal distrust of him, after the Israeli chief became the first foreign leader to congratulate the former president Joe Biden for his election victory in 2020 while Trump still disputes the results.

