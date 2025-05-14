Jokowi downloaded Sowan's moment at the supervisor's residence





Suarausantara.com- The 7th president of the RI, Joko Widodo or Jokowi, on Tuesday May 13, 2025, visited the residence of the supervisor during the college of Gadjah Mada (UGM) Yogyakarta Faculty of Forestry. This was seen in the video download shared directly by Jokowi on his personal social media page Instagram @jokowi. Jokowi appeared with a white shirt, he visited the house of his supervisor and was warmly welcomed upon his arrival. Jokowi was greeted by an academic supervisor, Mr. Ir Kasmudjo and his wife. “Today, I visited to stay in touch with university supervisors while studying at the Faculty of Forestry UGM, Mr. Ir. Kasmudjo,” said Jokowi during a download on Instagram @jokowi, Tuesday, May 13, 2025. Jokowi who arrived immediately embraced his supervisor's hand. Seen Kasmudjo bearing a white hair batik welcomed the arrival of the old number one old in this country. Then, Kasmudjo's wife also welcomed the arrival of Jokowi. Kasmudjo then invited Jokowi to enter the house, they talked to the living room. A joke, laughing, adorns the meeting between Jokowi and his university supervisor. Jokowi said the academic supervisor teacher was in good health. He prayed for health for Kasmudjo. “At the age of 75, he is still healthy and full of enthusiasm. May Allah Swt always bring him health and strength,” he said. Kasmudjo said he was shocked when he learned that Jokowi was visiting himself. “Alhamdulillah. I was surprised to be informed by younger brothers and sisters, Jokowi wanted to come here,” said Kasmudjo. Jokowi then shakes the hand of Kasmudjo's wife and asked for news. “Alhamdulillah, good news. But the place is also like that,” said Kasmudjo's wife. After talking in the living room, Jokowi said goodbye and kissed the hands of Kasmudjo and his wife. In the video, Jokowi has also seen photos with local residents. There are children and mothers who capture the moment with Jokowi. The arrival of Jokowi at the residence of his supervisor as if he wanted to prove himself linked to the controversy of a false diploma accused of him. Jokowi is known to report a number of people to the criminal investigation police concerning the charges of false diplomas. Even Jokowi, delivered two diplomas, namely the SMAN 6 solo diploma and a diploma conference at the UGM in Bareksrim Polri to undergo a medico-legal laboratory test (LABFOR). A certain number of people who accused the false diploma of Jokowi were Roy Suryo CS, they doubted the authenticity of the diploma of the Indonesian vice-president (vice-president) Gibran Rakabum Rakabum. Until the accusation of the false diploma spread to the police.

