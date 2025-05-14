The normalization of Israel takes over the bench while Trump announces Saudi transactions | Donald Trump News





Donald Trump, the President of the United States of Washington, DC, said that making formal relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel would be a dream, but he wants the kingdom to do it at his own pace.

On Tuesday, the White House released a burst of economic and defense pacts with Saudi Arabia involving hundreds of billions of dollars, but any mention of Israel was obviously absent from the announcements.

The so-called motivation for standardization between Saudi Arabia and Israel dominated its predecessor, Joe Bidens, an approach to the region, but the current American president changes orientation elsewhere, according to analysts.

The Trump administration clearly indicated that it was willing to move forward on key agreements with Saudi Arabia without the previous condition of the normalization of Arab-Israeli, said Anna Jacobs, non-resident scholarship holder of Arab Gulf States Institute, a reflection group.

This probably reflects growing frustration in the Trump administration with Israeli military action in the region, especially in Gaza.

The weather is not correct

Kristian Coates Ulrichsen, a stock market for the Middle East at the Baker Institute, also said that Trump had realized that with the current war in Gaza and Israels refusing to negotiate the establishment of a Palestinian state, the moment is not good for a Saudi pact.

I think the White House finally recognized that a standardization agreement at this time is not possible, Ulrichsen told Coates in Al Jazeera.

During his first mandate, Trump managed to negotiate the Abraham agreements between Israel and several Arab countries, including the United Arab Emirates, which established formal relations with the American ally independently of the Palestinian issue.

However, the agreements failed to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as evidenced by the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023.

But even before the start of the war, Israel had intensified his military raids against the Palestinians and extended the illegal colonies to the occupied West Bank, further darken the prospects for a two -state solution to the conflict.

Despite the apparent competitors, Biden made the addition of Saudi Arabia to the Abraham agreements a focal point of his Middle East agenda, and US officials said they were working on the conclusion of an agreement until the last days of the administration, even if the war against Gaza was raging.

Biden said on several occasions, without evidence, that Hamas had launched its attack on October 7 against Israel in 2023 to thwart an agreement between the Saudis and the Israelis.

However, one day before leaving his duties, Biden boasted that his Middle East policies have created an opportunity for the future of normalization and integration of Israel with all its Arab neighbors, including Saudi Arabia.

Out of the table

US officials and media reports said Bidens Deal, who never materialized, would have brought a security pact between Riyadh and Washington and provided American aid to Saudi Arabia to establish a civil nuclear program in exchange for standardization with Israel.

A major point of collision in this thrust was the largely declared supporting support for the 2002 Arab peace initiative, which conditions the recognition of Israel on the creation of a viable Palestinian State.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu categorically rejected the Land for Peace framework, rather pushing for agreements with Arab countries that bypass the Palestinians.

This Israeli government will not even provide lip services to the idea of ​​a two -state solution, which makes Saudi Arabia impossible enough to seriously consider going ahead with standardization, said Jacobs of the Arab Institute of the Gulf States.

The Trump administration seems to have understood that it is outside the table, at least for the moment.

In Riyadh, Trump announced an agreement to deepen security cooperation with Saudi Arabia.

The $ 142 billion agreement will offer Saudi Arabia equipment and cutting -edge warfare for American companies, the White House said.

It also includes in-depth training and support to strengthen the capacity of the Saudi armed forces, including the improvement of Saudi service academies and military medical services, he added.

Although weapons and training transactions are not below a NATO type mutual defense pact, which may have been included in an agreement with Israel, they take a bite of carrots supported by the United States offered in the kingdom for standardization, according to experts.

The announcements today further deepen the links between Saudi interests and American security and defense, said Coates Ulrichsen.

US-Israel Rift?

According to the authorities, who killed more than 52,900 Palestinians.

Khaled Elgindy, a scholarly scholar at the University of Georgetown, noted that Riyad has described Israeli atrocities in Gaza as a genocide.

The Saudis do not abandon their words; They don't hold back, Elgindy told Al Jazeera. They can no longer move to normalization with Israel after accused Israel of genocide. It would be just ridiculous.

After his trip to Saudi Arabia, Trump will go to Qatar and the United Arab Emirates as part of the first trips abroad planned for his presidency, since his participation in the funeral of Pope Franciss last month. Israel is not on the route.

For Coates Ulrichsen and others, the apparent snob of Israel reflects discomfort in the American-Israeli alliance.

This can be a signal that the White House sees much more value to deepen trade and strategic relations with the Gulf States at the moment, since Israel remains embedded in the conflict, Ulrichsen in Al Jazeera told Coates.

Israel has excluded

Tensions between the Trump administration and the Netanyahus government have become more apparent in recent weeks despite the military and diplomatic support of the USS of Israel.

Trump confirmed the talks with Iran on his nuclear program during the visit of Netanyahus to the White House, despite the Israeli leaders opposed to negotiations with Tehran.

Last week, the American president also declared a ceasefire with the Houthis. The agreement did not demand the end of the attacks of the Yemeni groups against Israel.

While Trump spoke on Tuesday in Riyadh, the Houthis pulled another missile to Israel who left a campaign which, according to them, aims to put pressure on the war against Gaza.

The Trump administration also worked with mediators in Qatar and Egypt to ensure the release of the American citizen Edan Alexander, who served in the Israeli army and was captured by Hamas during the October 7 attack on Israel. According to Israeli media, Israel has been excluded from these talks.

Different visions

Elgindy of the University of Georgetown said that apparent tensions are more than a bump on the road, but that their impact on the American-Israeli relationship remains to be seen.

Trump clearly indicates in the word and act that American and Israeli interests are not the same, he said. And it's very important because Biden did not do that.

For the moment, Trump remains attached to American military aid in Israel even if he intensifies his campaign of bombing and famine in Gaza.

And the American president continued his repression against the criticism of Israel at home, especially on university campuses.

However, the experts say that by jumping Israel during his trip to the Middle East and compensating for normalization, Trump pushes forward in the pursuit of his own vision of the region.

Trump on Tuesday praised the Gulf leaders who, according to him, build a Middle East where people of different nations, religions and beliefs build cities together do not bombard themselves with existence.

This future seems to be in contradiction with what Israel seems to be looking for: asserting hegemony in the region with long -term bombing campaigns, including in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen.

A very strong signal is sent that a stable and prosperous Middle East represented, in the opinions of administrations, by the Gulf States is a much more desirable result than perhaps the Israeli vision of the Middle East at the moment, which is one more and more degenerate of a conflict forever, said Coates Ulrichsen.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2025/5/13/israel-normalisation-takes-backseat-as-trump-announces-saudi-deals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos