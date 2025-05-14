Zelenskyy says he's waiting for Putin to Ankara on Thursday for discussions

Kyiv, Ukraine (AP), Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday that he would wait for his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in the Turkish capital this week to face face to face The war of more than 3 yearsIn the midst of the strong pressure of the United States and European leaders to reach a colony.

Putin has not yet said if he would be in talks, which US President Donald Trump urged the two parties to attend as part of Washingtons efforts to stop fighting.

Zelenskyy told journalists in kyiv that he would be in Ankara on Thursday to carry out negotiations. He will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the two will wait for Putin's arrival, he said.

Zelenskyy said he would do everything to agree with a ceasefire, because it is with (Putin) that I have to negotiate a ceasefire, because he alone can decide.

Zelenskyy said if Putin chooses Istanbul to hold the meeting, the two leaders travel there from Ankara.

If Putin does not arrive and plays games, this is the last point that he does not want to end the war, said Zelenskyy.

The Ukrainian chief added that if Putin does not show up, European and American leaders should follow threats of additional and heavy sanctions against Russia.

Trump, who is on a four-day trip to the Middle Eastsaid on Tuesday that Secretary of State Marco Rubio would attend talks. Steve Witkoff special envoy should also participate, according to an American official, who spoke under the cover of anonymity to preview plans that have not been made public.

Washington applied strong pressure on both sides to come to the table since Trump took office in January with a promise to end the war.

Military analysts claim that the two parties are preparing a spring-summer campaign on the battlefield, where an attrition war killed tens of thousands of soldiers on both sides along the front line of around 1000 kilometers (620 miles). The Institute for the Study of War, a Washington -based reflection group said on Monday that Russia quickly reconstructs front line units with new recruits to maintain the Battlefield initiative.

The German chief says that Ball is in Poutines short

International pressure has increased to push Ukraine and Russia to find a regulation.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has grown again An unconditional 30-day ceasefire While meeting his Greek counterpart in Berlin on Tuesday.

We are waiting for the Poutines agreement, he said.

We agree that, in the event that there is no real progress this week, we then want to push at European level for a significant tightening of the sanctions, added Merz. He said that we will focus on other areas, such as the energy sector and the financial market.

Merz welcomed the preparation in Zelenskyys to travel personally to Türkiye, but now it's really in Putin to accept this offer of negotiations and accept a cease-fire. The ball is exclusively in Russia.

Russia does not say if Putin will attend talks

Russia has launched 10 Shahed and Lure Dones overnight in Ukraine, said Ukrainian Air Force. It was the smallest bombing of Russian drones this year.

The Kremlin did not directly respond to Zelenskyys challenge So that Putin meets him in person at the negotiation table.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refused for the second consecutive day on Tuesday to tell journalists if Putin will go to Istanbul and who will represent Russia during potential talks.

As soon as the president judges the necessary, we will make an announcement, said Peskov.

Russia said it would send a delegation to Istanbul without prerequisites.

European leaders say Putin drags her feet

Zelenskyy will not meet any Russian officials in Istanbul other than Putin, Mykhailo Podolyak, an advisor to Zelenskyy, said on a YouTube show on Tuesday led by eminent Russian journalists in exile.

Lower level talks would simply be equivalent to training any peace process, said Podolyak.

European leaders recently accused Putin of dragging his feet in peace efforts, while he tries to press his biggest Armys battlefield initiative and capture more Ukrainian land.

Russia has effectively rejected an unconditional 30-day ceasefire from Monday, which was required by Ukraine and the leaders of Western Europe, when it drew more than 100 drones in Ukraine. Putin rather offered direct peace talks.

But the dispute to know if a ceasefire should take place before the start of the talks.

Ukraine is ready for any format of negotiations with Russia, but a cease-fire must pass first, said Andrii Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential office on Tuesday.

Negotiations are impossible while the Ukrainian people are attacked by Russian missiles and 24 -hour drones, Yermak said in a video address at the Copenhagen summit of Democracy 2025.

Putin has repeatedly questioned legitimacy From the Ukrainian government, in particular Zelenskyy himself, saying that his mandate expired last year. By virtue of the Ukraine Constitution, it is illegal for the country to hold a national election when it is under martial law, as it is now.

Zelenskyy rejected the allegations that A decree adopted by him in 2022 He prohibited him from meeting Putin, saying that the complaint was Russian propaganda.

Putin and Zelenskyy only met once, in 2019.

At the start of the wars, Zelenskyy called a personal meeting on several occasions with Putin but was postponed. After Kremlins' decision in September 2022 illegally annexing four regions of Ukraine Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Zelenskyy issued the decree declaring that negotiations with Putin had become impossible.

On Tuesday, Zelenskyy said that this decree had affected other Ukrainian officials who negotiated directly with the Russian chief.

The writers of the AP Geir Moulson in Berlin and Matthew Lee in Antalya, Turkey, contributed to this report.

