What a difference has a few months. In January, with Donald Trump about to be sworn in, republicanism Maga and his imitations abroad seemed to the future. The second victory of the assets seemed a historic moment in Western democracy, inaugurating an era of populist economy, anti-immigration and the triumph of white male resentment.

Here, the coalition of Peter Duttons directed the polls on a Labor government of the first mandate and a Prime Minister wealthy in the river as weak and awake. We were told that young men and resentment moved to the right. And after prevailing on Blizzard decrees in his first days, we were told that it was the gold stallion for executive action, and promised that it was exactly what Wed obtained from Dutton.

A few months later, the opposition was a smoking ruin, probably out of power until the 2030s. Dutton left. Anthony Albanese commands a monster majority and followed Canada Mark Carney to transform a disastrous progressive political position into victory.

How exactly did such a massive reversal occur so quickly?

From the right itself, there are predictable reactions. They argue that the defeat of the coalitions was lower than the support of the work is wide but not deep. This is another version of The Whistling In the Dark by right -handers in the face of bad polls during the campaign that work support was soft. But a gentle vote counts as much as a hard. Indeed, all the interest of our preferential voting system which Australian East now complain about And which will now become the subject of the theories of the conspiracy of the far right is to allow soft voters to express their preferences through a range of candidates.

Large but not deep does not explain much. Each support for governments is wide but not in depth consider how John Howard went from the King of the World in 2004, with the control of the Senate, to the loss of government and to his own siege three years later.

And inevitably, according to the menagerie of Sky News, Dutton lost because he is not enough Maga.

The problem is that when the leader of the Senate of the Parties explicitly said that Dutton would copy Trump, when he proposed a Trump style ban to home working at home, when he has a glimpse of Trump by saying that Hed establishes a Minister of Effectiveness of the Government, when he criticized the flag of the Aboriginals and that he was welcome in the country and promised the migration, when he criticized Haine media, which was not enough Maga, and didn't think he sang?

Conversely, the Liberals and Dutton himself, now deplore that they allow their opponents to define Dutton as too much Like Trump. But the work and the hate media did not have to define Dutton as similar to Trump, he did it himself.

After the result of yesterday's liberal leadership, in which Angus Taylor was defeated and Jacinta Nampijinpa Price did not work, the majority of the remaining liberal deputies obtain clearly that being linked to Trump is bad news. Many date the decline of their fortune at the inauguration of the prevail and see the presidents compete with Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a key moment which has demonstrated how really Western values ​​are.

Crime Reflect on this in the morning elections, suggesting that the experience with Trump so far is that alienated voters love the idea of ​​someone who breaks the system, but when someone begins to do so, economic chaos makes voters of their retirement, health care, grocery bills and work.

This is not the first time that has happened. Populism on the right, in particular that based on white male resentment, vomited not only Trump but Boris Johnson. Johnson also went up to power based on the promise of overthrowing things. Like Trump in his first mandate, Johnson proved to be entirely unable to govern effectively when the pandemic demanded that the government be used to achieve fundamental ends for which its citizens are protected.

The two men considered existing government systems as rotten structures impregnated by liberals and globalists, needing to be destroyed or avoided. The two men were more interested in frightening voters about a range of threats, generally migrants, progressives, wokery, trans or elites than to govern well.

Here, Scott Morrison, an intermediate marketing director, raised, raised by his political maneuvers in an ever higher succession of jobs for which he was increasingly adapted, not only could not govern effectively, he preferred the campaigns of fear and the endless announcements without implementation but could not be able to be able to design to govern effectively. It was not what the government was to maintain itself and its party in power and reward their friends.

It was at the heart of the reversal that has occurred in the last five months. The progressives warn after each defeat of a right -wing populist that a truly qualified potential tyrant could emerge and not make the mistakes of their predecessors. This neglects the enigma at the heart of right populism: as long as they see the government as a tool to allocate advantages to the one who can take control of his machinery, which must be destroyed because it does not offer them, is seized to keep them away from the voters.

Indeed, it is unlikely that they think that governance in the public interest is even the point of government. This is why Trump and his coterie are the most corrupted administration in a century, and why Johnson was driven out of politics on the back of countless scandals and violations of the basic requirements of integrity.

Whenever a right -wing populist convinces voters to let them overturn or change the system, the poor government that follows the voters. Exceptionally, Canadian and Australian voters were able to experience this from a distance via Trump's American experience this year.

The only way to break this cycle is for populist law to see the government as a legitimate mechanism capable of delivering communities, rather than a machine to describe generosity, or as a source of emerging or real tyranny, or a giant conspiracy. Good luck with that.