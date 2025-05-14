Politics
Lincolnshire care companies say they face the struggle to hire locally
BBC News
Lincolnshire care companies are afraid of having trouble hiring enough workers if the government prevents them from recruiting abroad.
The Prime Minister unveiled the ban on the recruitment of foreign care workers and to strengthen access to qualified workers visas, among other measures, on Monday to limit the level of legal immigration.
Melanie Weatherley, who chairs the Lincolnshire Care Association, said his company, Walnut Care, began to hire workers abroad three years ago because he was not able to recruit locally “as difficult as we have tried”.
The personnel deficit had led to “the waiting lists to lie down for people who need care”.
“If we have 10,000 vacancies in Lincolnshire, we cannot go to the ministry for labor and the list of economically inactive pensions, find 10,000 people and automatically assume that they can care,” said Weatheley.
“You have to ask yourself, would you like them to take care of your loved ones and the most expensive?”
The care work was not only a job, but “a cross between a career and a vocation,” she added.
Government plansExpressed by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, are designed to reduce net migration, which reached a record of 906,000 in the year until June 2023, before falling to 728,000 in 2024.
The measures include the abolition of a visa regime, created by the government of Boris Johnson, which allows companies to hire health and social care workers abroad.
Instead, companies will have to hire British nationals or extend the visas of foreign workers already in the country.
According to Home Office figures, this change could reduce the number of workers in the United Kingdom between 7,000 and 8,000 per year.
Official estimates suggest that even with overseas workers, There were 131,000 vacant stations in social care in England last year.
The government has has promised a new fair salary agreement For care staff and hopes companies recruit and form more people from the United Kingdom.
Libertas, a healthcare company based in Lincolnshire, serves more than 800 people per day in Lincolnshire, foreign workers representing between 10% and 15% of a staff of 400 people.
Director Tom Carter said the plans “would have an impact” on his workforce by reducing the basin of people to whom the company had access.
He said recruiting people from the United Kingdom could be difficult because of how jobs in the care sector were collected.
The company had foreign workers who “love work” and “come to make a difference”.
He added: “They are the ones who come to stay and make a difference every day.”
Prince Thakur has been a care worker for two and a half years, having arrived from India in 2021 to study for a master's degree in business.
Now team leader, he said that the role was qualified.
Mr. Thakur said: “People who think you don't need skills, they should come and try for a week and then they will learn.”
Frances LEDBURY, a lawyer based in Hull specializing in immigration law, said that the new rules introduced in April meant that care companies should already try to recruit locally.
“We are talking to people all day long, every day that finds it difficult to fill these shortcomings,” she added. “It will make their work much more difficult.”
Additional Jake Zuckerman report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c20xnedq3j0o
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Already 1.5 million foreign workers can already wait for permanent settlement in the UK | Immigration and asylum
- Saudi Arabia provides Trump king census
- Chimpanzees use medicinal plants in Uganda 'as first aid' BBC News
- The growing risk of tick-borne diseases, experts say
- The disclosure recording reveals the top-conservative admitting the faults in the bras of Boris Brexit by Boris Johnson
- Jokowi Eyes Psi Top Post, jokes about beating the odds
- 2025 -Football game indications revealed
- Living prison, deadly drugs and weapons After blocking common gangsters
- Tsunami warned after the earthquake near Casus
- IHC reserves the advocacy decision looking for Imran Khan
- Trump is a medical success. It prevents others from achieving the same result.
- Gunnersbury Womens Cricket Club celebrating the historical century Cricket