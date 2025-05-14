Lincolnshire care companies say they face the struggle to hire locally

Naj Modak and Jo Makel BBC News

Bbc Melanie Weatherley says that care work is not only a job, but a “vocation”

Lincolnshire care companies are afraid of having trouble hiring enough workers if the government prevents them from recruiting abroad. The Prime Minister unveiled the ban on the recruitment of foreign care workers and to strengthen access to qualified workers visas, among other measures, on Monday to limit the level of legal immigration. Melanie Weatherley, who chairs the Lincolnshire Care Association, said his company, Walnut Care, began to hire workers abroad three years ago because he was not able to recruit locally “as difficult as we have tried”. The personnel deficit had led to “the waiting lists to lie down for people who need care”.

“If we have 10,000 vacancies in Lincolnshire, we cannot go to the ministry for labor and the list of economically inactive pensions, find 10,000 people and automatically assume that they can care,” said Weatheley. “You have to ask yourself, would you like them to take care of your loved ones and the most expensive?” The care work was not only a job, but “a cross between a career and a vocation,” she added. Government plansExpressed by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, are designed to reduce net migration, which reached a record of 906,000 in the year until June 2023, before falling to 728,000 in 2024. The measures include the abolition of a visa regime, created by the government of Boris Johnson, which allows companies to hire health and social care workers abroad. Instead, companies will have to hire British nationals or extend the visas of foreign workers already in the country. According to Home Office figures, this change could reduce the number of workers in the United Kingdom between 7,000 and 8,000 per year. Official estimates suggest that even with overseas workers, There were 131,000 vacant stations in social care in England last year. The government has has promised a new fair salary agreement For care staff and hopes companies recruit and form more people from the United Kingdom.

Tom Carter The boss of Care Home, Tom Carter, says that the new rules would cause “headache”, but his business will survive

Libertas, a healthcare company based in Lincolnshire, serves more than 800 people per day in Lincolnshire, foreign workers representing between 10% and 15% of a staff of 400 people. Director Tom Carter said the plans “would have an impact” on his workforce by reducing the basin of people to whom the company had access. He said recruiting people from the United Kingdom could be difficult because of how jobs in the care sector were collected. The company had foreign workers who “love work” and “come to make a difference”. He added: “They are the ones who come to stay and make a difference every day.”

BBC / Jake Zuckerman The care worker, Prince Thakur, says that the role is qualified

Prince Thakur has been a care worker for two and a half years, having arrived from India in 2021 to study for a master's degree in business. Now team leader, he said that the role was qualified. Mr. Thakur said: “People who think you don't need skills, they should come and try for a week and then they will learn.” Frances LEDBURY, a lawyer based in Hull specializing in immigration law, said that the new rules introduced in April meant that care companies should already try to recruit locally. “We are talking to people all day long, every day that finds it difficult to fill these shortcomings,” she added. “It will make their work much more difficult.”