



After his speech to the Nation on Operation Sindoor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Adampur air base on Tuesday. Accompanied by the marshal of the chief of air AP Singh, Prime Minister Modi was seen in interaction with the air base aviators. The image that stood out from the surprise visit of the PM Modi at the air base in Punjab was a S-400 air defense system intact in the background. In addition to the solid support by the government of the armed forces, the visit of Prime Minister Modi has demystified the statements of Pakistan that his hypersonic missiles drawn from the JF-17 Fighter Jet destroyed the S-400 air defense system in Adampur. In addition, Pakistan has shared false videos and images from the Adampeur Air Base seriously damaged as part of its disinformation campaign. Citing a random patch, the Pakistani army published what it called a satellite image of a damaged S-400 air defense system and wrote: “S-400 damaged !!!” There was no visible sign of destruction, such as craters, debris or any damaged equipment in the image. Visit of Adampur de PM Modi: List of false allegations of Pakistan has disentangled today False complaint 1 – Pakistan said that it had hit the track at Adampur air base. The reality is that the air base track is fully operational. Operations are not affected due to the limited attack in Pakistan False complaint 2 – Pakistan said that its hypersonic missile had destroyed the air defense system of the India Chakra S -400. No damage was caused on any of the air assets in India. The S-400 air defense system is safe and operational False complaint 3 – Pakistan said that the missiles had destroyed Adampur's radar system. Adampur air base radar systems remain active and continue active monitoring False complaint 4 – Pakistan said its missiles had destroyed Indian Air Force planes. The reality is that no plane has been damaged. Outings continue without interruption at the air base False complaint 5 – Pakistan said that a large number of IAF staff had been killed at Adampur air base. The fact is that there was no victim. All IAF staff at the base are safe and recorded False complaint 6 – Pakistan shared transformed satellite images from the air base in Punjab. During a press conference, the Director General of Public Relations between Pakistani Services (ISPR) said that he had imposed major damages at least 15 bases in the IAF, including the Adampur air base and civil airports during air attacks in the intermediate night of May 9 to 10. However, the images published by the Chinese satellite imaging agency Mizar Vision tell a completely different story. According to the images shared by the Chinese company Mizar Vision, there was no damage caused at Adampur air base by Pakistan on May 9 False complaint 7 – Pakistan said that Adampur's air base was out of service for years. The reality is that Adampur remains a front -line air base, ready for the mission and active.

