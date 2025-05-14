



Zac Goldsmith, the former British Minister of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the International Environment, The Climate, the Forests, the Oceans, made praise for his nephews Kasim Khan and Suleiman Khan on Tuesday. They are both the sons of Pakistan of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a note on X, Goldsmith, while pleading for Imran Khan himself, sanged great praise from his nephews, feeling proud of them. While quoting an article by Mario Nawfal, an Australian entrepreneur, Goldsmith said, so proud of my nephews. They never courted advertising. The opposite. But they are now expressed for their father @imrankhanpti – a hero for so many people in Pakistan, a non -corruptible leader who is tortured by a desperate, corrupt and gourmet establishment.

The Nawfal account was retained in India due to the current tensions of India-Pakistan.

The 72-year-old man was incarcerated in the Adiala prison in Rawalpindi, the Garrison City, since mid-2023 in relation to several cases.

Nawfal's interview with the sons of Imran Khan

The sons of Imran Khan, Kasim Khan and Suleiman Khan, in an interview with Nawfal, urged US President Donald Trump and the international community to help release their imprisoned father.

According to a report published in Arab News, Kasim Khan and Suleiman Khan spoke of the abolition of democracy in Pakistan and the lack of basic facilities for their father in his prison cell. They said he was held on borrowing charges and called the Trump administration and the international community to press Islamabad for his release.

Anyone who looks a bit can see this, said Suleiman. Regarding a message to the Trump administration, the call to any government which supports freedom of expression and appropriate democracy to join the call for the release of our fathers, and especially the most powerful leader in the world, “said the Suleiman report.

Imran Khan's eldest son Kasim Khan said they just wanted the international community to see what was going on in Pakistan and hope to act.

The petition of Imran Khan's party files in search of his release

On May 9, Imran Khan's party had filed a request before the High Court of Islamabad requesting his prison release, claiming a threat to his life because of the impact of prolonged detention on his health and with a view to climbing the military conflict with India, reported the PTI press agency.

Khans Pakistan Tehreek-I-insaf party in a WhatsApp message said that party-chief of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) party, Ali Amin Gandapur, approached the High Court of Islamabad for the Liberation of the Founder of the Party.

The High Court of Islamabad was approached for the release of Imran Khan. A request was filed by chief minister KP Ali Amin, a report of PTI cited the party.

It was asked that, given the current war situation with India, for national harmony and solidarity, and due to the fear of an attack by Drone in Adiala prison, he was immediately released in parole / probation. “”

(With agency entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/so-proud-former-uk-minister-praises-his-nephews-speaking-up-for-their-jailed-father-imran-khan-11747189271424.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos