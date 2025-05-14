While Russia and Ukraine are preparing for possible direct talks, the president of Cue Trump

The efforts of Moscow and Kyiv to stop, or perhaps even finish, the war in Ukraine struck a new phase this week when it appears at least someone of Russia and someone else From Ukraine will meet in Türkiye for their first direct talks since the first months of the Kremlin large -scale invasion in 2022.

If it seems vague, it is because it is. At this stage, only the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he will be in Türkiye Thursday whatever happens, probably with a delegation.

The Russian party could include intermediate level diplomats. Or more superior envoys from the Kremlin. Or President Vladimir Putin.

Addition of the plot: President Trump says that he could even do a cameo.

For all “big television“Trump's possible participation could bring, the US leader also expressed the hope that the most deadly war in Europe since the Second World War, which Trump calls a” bloodbath “will eventually end.

“Unilateral Russian” ceasefies “

The last diplomatic maneuver started at the end of April when Putin Unilaterally announced A three-day ceasefire to mark the celebrations of the victory day of the Second World War in Russia last week.

Moscow and Kyiv each accused the other of having violated a Ukrainian truce had never accepted even if she prompted Ukraine, with Support European leaders (France, Germany, United Kingdom and Poland) and the United States (it seems) to ask for a prolonged ceasefire 30 days from the Kremlin.

Faced with an ultimatum of ceasefire or the prospect of new massive Western sanctions against the bank and energy, Putin rather made a counter-offer.

During an appearance at the end of the evening in front of journalists during the weekend, Putin offered direct talks between kyiv and Moscow in Türkiye for this Thursday.

Admittedly, Putin was still to erase him with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

“I want to ask [Erdogan] If it allowed the opportunity to hold talks in Turkey, “said Putin.” I hope he will confirm his desire to sponsor a peace of peace in Ukraine. “”

Was it more what criticism say that Russian is visible to negotiations when its forces win on the Ukrainian battlefield? There are reasons to think so.

Putin insisted that Russia will enter into talks “without any prerequisite” even if he insisted that he was looking for a lasting peace which approached “the deep causes of the conflict”.

In Kremlin, it has long been the demilitarization of Ukraine and the end of kyiv's NATO ambitions, among other requests. Pre-converts, by any other name.

But the Russian president said that Russia was engaged in negotiations and suggested a new ceasefire as a possible result.

“Military operations are underway, a war occurs and we propose to return to negotiations,” said Putin, adding that Kyiv, not Moscow, had interrupted previous discussions.

“What could be bad about it?” The chief of the Kremlin added. “Those who really want peace cannot not Support this. “”

Trump pushes leaders to meet in person

Trump responded to Putin's suggestion with enthusiasm.

It is a “potentially formidable day for Russia and Ukraine!” He wrote on social networksdemanding that Ukraine attended a subsequent position.

“At least they will be able to determine whether an agreement is possible or not, and whether it is not the case, European leaders and the United States will know where everything is and can continue accordingly”, ” Trump wrote. “Have a meeting now!”

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy immediately accepted, but only if Putin first signed a cease-fire.

However, speaking to journalists on Tuesday, Zelenskyy said that he planned to be in Türkiye on Thursday that he positioned himself as a more reliable partner for peace than Putin. He noted that Russia had rejected a 30-day cease-fire proposal negotiated by the United States in March and even violated its own ceasefire at Easter and last weekend.

“I believe that Putin does not want to end the war and does not want to ceasefire,” said Zelenskyy.

He said he spoke to Erdogan and the Turkish president will wait for Putin in the Turkish capital, Ankara. Zelenskyy said the two men would fly to Istanbul if Putin insists on meeting.

“We will do everything for this meeting to happen,” said Zelenskyy. “If Putin is really ready not only in the media but in real life to meet, then, in terms of leaders, we will do everything to agree with a ceasefire. Because it is with him that I have to negotiate a cease-fire. Because he is the only one to decide.”

Zelenskyy said Putin started war and can also end it.

In Moscow, little thought that Putin would accept Zelenskyy's challenge. The Kremlin has long continued a processing strategy of the Ukrainian chief with contempt and less than the equal of Putin.

It's until Trump suggests can Also appear in Istanbul.

“I have so many meetings, but I was thinking of flying there,” Trump told journalists in the White House on Monday. “Do not underestimate Thursday in Türkiye.”

This has raised expectations to which the chief of Russia could attend.

In the midst of the new apparent diplomatic opening, Europeans suspended their threats from sanctions.

In turn, the theories abound: has Putin intentionally timed Istanbul's offer with Trump's current trip through the Middle East? Was it by design with Washington or Bait to attract the American president? And, above all, could Russia and Ukraine accept a ceasefire or something more substantial during the talks in whatever form they take?

For the moment, he waits and see, while war is essential.

