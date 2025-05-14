



Islamabad: the former primary minister imprisoned, Imran Khan, sparked a wide range of Boursouflos on Tuesday, from behind bars, directly obtained from the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him loose and warning more stunts of false flag.

In a provocative article on X (formerly Twitter), Khan thundered, the army is mine, just like this country, praising the armed forces for having rejected Indian assault while accusing Modi of hiding behind attacks against civilians and infrastructure.

Modi has targeted women, elders and non-combatants, instructed Khan. But our forces retaliated hard and did it without hitting civilians.

Firebrand's former cricket, which remains extremely influential despite its closure, praised the Pakistani Air Force (PAF) for what he called a professional and precise response, saying that Indian planes and facilities were destroyed without targeting civilians.

Modi cannot hold Pakistan. And the intrepid response of our people had to boil their blood, said Khan, saying that the Indian Prime Minister is still bubbling and can stage another false flag like the 2019 Pulwama incident at Azad Jammu and Cashmire (AJK).

Khan urged Pakistanis to remain vigilant and united, warning that the next strike could not only be a military but economic.

I said it in 2019 and I repeat again: Modi will do everything he can to hurt Pakistan, he said.

The wars, added Khan, are 60% nerves and have warned that without rapid decision -making and public confidence in leadership, all country becomes vulnerable.

The army needs the people, he said. Morale is the backbone of our defense. This is why I always said: Keep nearby people and justice alive.

