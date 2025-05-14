“ Bharat Mata Ki Jai 'echoes at Adampur air base while the PM Modi greets the courage of air warriors









Jalandhar (Punjab) [India]May 13 (Ani): The songs of Bharat Mata Ki Jai and Vande Matram echoed the Air Base of Adampur in Punjab while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was interacted with the Air Warriors and the other days after the Indian success of Operation Sindoor.

Earlier this morning, Prime Minister Modi arrived at the Air Force Station Adampur and met the brave warriors and soldiers. A wave of visible happiness could be seen among inexitional men as they celebrated their success.

Prime Minister Modi in an article on X, said it was a very special experience to be with those who embody courage, determination and fearlessness.

“Earlier this morning, I went to AFAMPur and I met our brave warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who embody courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation,” said the Prime Minister in a post on X.



The PM Modi was also informed by Air Force staff at the base.



The base of Adampur was one of the active air bases during OP Sindoor. Marshal Air of air operations Ak Bharti said on Monday said that the Sindoor operation was to target the terrorists and not to engage with Pakistani military or Pakistani civilians.

Addressing a press briefing, the Marshal Air Bharti said: “Our fight is with the terrorists, our fight is not with the Pakistani military or Pakistani civilians, so it's very clear. We are very clear in our targeting.”

The air marshal pointed out that the Indian armed forces had their effectiveness through precise strikes during Operation Sindoor.

“Our countertop systems and our air defense operators are fully capable, and the indigenous capacity of our country has proven its effectiveness. It has been shown that, whatever the type of technology emerges, we are ready to counter it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday said that the forces were in full freedom to destroy Terrs. In his speech to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said: “Each term organization is now known 'Ki Hamari Behano, Betiyon Ke Maathe is Sindoor Hatane Ka Anjaam Kya Hota Hai.”

Prime Minister Modi said the Indian Air Force, the army navy, the border security force and the paramilitary forces of India are constantly on alert.

“After the surgical strike and the air strike, Operation Sindoor is now India's policy against terrorism. Operation Sindoor has widened a new reference in our fight against terrorism and has created a new parameter and a new normal,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi said India would not differentiate the government sponsoring terrorism and the brains of terrorism.

The Sindoor operation was launched on May 7 to strike several terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan occupying Kashmir in retaliation for a deadly attack in Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire on April 22 in which 26 tourists were killed.

In addition to eliminating more than 100 terrorists, the strikes targeted 11 air bases inside Pakistan and inflicted significant damage on their military capacities. Air, land and sea operations were carried out with a calibrated reservoir, emphasizing the minimization of civilian victims. (Ani)

