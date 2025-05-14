Donald Trump can be talked about directly to Xi Jinping for the American-Chinese Trade Agreement





President Donald Trump said in an interview on Tuesday that he could be dealing directly with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the final details of an American-Chinese trade agreement.

“Yeah, I can see that. I mean, I'm not sure it will be necessary,” said Trump Fox News ChannelSean Hannity in an interview was carried out on Monday on Air Force One while Trump flew to Saudi Arabia.

“We have the limits of a very, very strong agreement with China. But the most exciting part of the agreement … is the opening of China to American affairs,” Trump said.

“One of the things I think could be the most exciting for us and also for China is that we are trying to open China,” he added, without explaining the details, according to the report.

American-Chinese Trade War Development intervened while high-level negotiators said that after two days of talks in Geneva this weekend, the United States would reduce its 145% of functions on China to 30% for 90 days, while Beijing would reduce its reprisal measures to 10%, against 125%.

The announcement raised the financial markets after weeks of disorders on pricing fears, the main indices of Wall Street increasing.

The American president then described this decision as a “total reset. According to Reuters, Trump said on Monday that he could speak with Xi Jinping at the end of the week.

In the meantime. US Secretary of the Treasury, Scott Bessent, told CNBC that he expected that officials would meet in the coming weeks to conclude a more complete agreement, AFP reported.

China praised the “substantial progress” made during talks, held at the discreet residence of Villa from the Swiss ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva.

This decision “is in the interest of the two countries and the common interest of the world,” said the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, adding that he hoped that Washington would continue to work with Beijing to correct the poor practice of unilateral rates.

Trump's new rights to many imports from China reached 145% this year, compared to 10% for other countries of a global rate launched last month. Beijing retaliated with 125% tasks on American goods.

(With agency entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/us-news/donald-trump-can-see-himself-directly-talking-to-xi-jinping-for-us-china-trade-deal-says-report-11747191562601.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos