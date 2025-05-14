The sons of Imran Khan call for international pressure to secure fathers





Karachi: In a rare public appearance, Suleman and Qasim Khan, the sons of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan, expressed their concern about the continuation of imprisonment and the lack of appropriate legal progress in his case. Imran Khan has been incarcerated since August 2023, serving a sentence in the case of corruption of 190 million pounds and faced additional accusations under the anti -terrorist law linked to the demonstrations on May 9, 2023.

In an interview with influencer Mario Nawfal, Suleman, 28, and Qasim, 26, shared their frustrations with the conditions surrounding their father's detention. This marked the first time that the brothers spoke publicly about the situation of their father. They revealed that, despite a court decision in November 2023 for weekly telephone calls with their father, these communications were irregular and limited in duration.

The brothers explained that calls were often planned at annoying moments, with only one or two conversations that occur every few months. We have exhausted all other options, said Suleman, adding that their attempts through legal channels had produced little progress. “It seems that it is silent in the international media and still had difficulty obtaining substantial results.”

The brothers have now turned to international pressure, calling on the global community to intervene in what they have described as inhuman conditions that their father hardened. The authorities do not give it fundamental human rights, they said, stressing the need for attention and global action. They also expressed their gratitude for the support shown by figures such as the American official Richard Grenell, although they clarified that they had not been in direct contact with him.

Suleman and Qasim have urged governments that support freedom of expression and democracy to join the call for the release of Imran Khans. They also expressed the desire to engage with former American president Donald Trump, hoping that his influence could help draw attention to the issue. “We would like to talk to Trump or find a way for him to help,” added Qasim.

Despite their public position, the brothers stressed that they did not intend to get involved in politics, noting that they had asked for permission from their father before expressing themselves.

