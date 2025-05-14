Erdogan meets the NATO chief, reiterates the support of the ceasefire in Russia-Ukraine

Ankara: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his support for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine at a meeting with NATO secretary general, Mark Rutte in Ankara, according to the Turkish presidency.

Erdogan said Turkey on Tuesday that Turkey is intensifying its diplomatic efforts to achieve a fair and lasting peace, noting that he had spoken both with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, a statement published by the presidency said.

Erdogan stressed that Turkey maintains its neutral position in the conflict and asked that the possibility of peace will not be missed, reported the Xinhua news agency.

On Türkiye-Nato relations, Erdogan said that Turkey attach great importance to NATO and will once again assume the command of NATO force in Kosovo. He also called for greater cooperation between NATO allies in the fight against terrorism.

Rutte, for his part, noted that his meeting with Erdogan comes when preparations are underway for the NATO summit next month.

“Turkey is a fervent and capable ally. We have also discussed Ukraine, where there is a real window of opportunity for progress towards peace,” he wrote in an article on the X social media platform.

Previously, Erdogan stressed that a complete cease-fire is essential to create the appropriate environment to launch talks and urged all parties to seize the current opportunities for a diplomatic dialogue aimed at ending the conflict.

He expressed his desire to welcome the Russian and Ukrainian delegations to Türkiye during the peace negotiations.