Russia-China is linked to a complete exhibition on victory day, but everything is not as good as Putin takes place

Chinese troops participate In Russias Victory Day Parade at Square-Red, Moscow, on May 9, is a clear indication that President Xi Jinping is fully attached to his limitless partnership with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

XIS is specific to the presence of the parade, which is part of a state visit to Russia, stresses that China does not only support Russia. This meant that Beijing wants this support to be clearly included in Kyiv, Washington and European capitals.

Traveling to Moscow and having his troops in no goose The Red Place was not a last minute decision of XI. The multitude of actions signed by the two leaders and their joint declaration were not part of a well -established model of deepening relations between Russia and China.

This trend has accelerated since Russia launched its large -scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. But the extent and depth of Chinas' commitment to Russia at this particular moment are undoubtedly linked to the broader upheaval of the international order which was aggravated since Donald Trumps returned to the White House.

The Trump administration, perhaps frightened by market oscillations, has taken measures to restore stability. China and the United States have concluded an agreement To reduce the import prices they have imposed. But uncertainty remains above all on how complex relationships in the Washington, Beijing and Moscow triangle will work and where it will leave the rest of the world.





May 8, following XI and Poutines meetings in Moscow, Russia and China joint declaration. He underlined the intention of the two leaders to improve the coordination of their approaches and to deepen practical cooperation on the maintenance and strengthening of global strategic stability, as well as to meet common challenges and threats in this sphere.

They reiterated this determination in their press instructions After. Putin stressed that he and XI personally controlled all aspects of [the] Russia-China Partnership and do everything we can to extend cooperation on bilateral issues and the international agenda.

A Chinese reading According to talks, it was also clear about the alignment between countries. Xi reportedly said that in the face of unilateralist counter-currents, intimidation and acts of power policy, China is working with Russia to assume the special responsibilities of major countries and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

This unequivocal display of the proximity of Moscow and Beijing as well as Putin and Xi is personally important for the two nations. For Russia, it remains important to demonstrate that Western international isolation attempts have not succeeded.

For China, the very public consolidation of links with Russia is above all a signal in the United States. China wishes to emphasize that prevailing on efforts to conceive a split between Moscow and Beijing, that the American president described as necessary In order not to unite the two nations during an interview with Talk-show of Tucker Carlson in November 2024, largely failed.

However, beyond the brilliant surface of celebrations in Moscow, everything is not as well for Russia as Putin tries to manage. For all the public manifestations of friendship between XI and Putin, the relationship between the two countries remains very asymmetrical.

Russia would not be able to continue to wage its war against Ukraine without Chinese support. Trade between Russia and China is essential to support the economy of the Russian war, reaching a record From nearly $ 250 billion (190 billion) in 2024. Their trade increased Over 60% Since 2021, but it is only marginally Since 2023.

The diplomatic weight of Chinas is also useful for Russia. If Beijing had taken an unequivocal position opposed to the assault of Moscow, fewer leaders in the developing world would have taken on the side of Putin.

In this case, Russia would probably have lost organizations such as the Shanghai cooperation organization and the Brics group of emerging economies as platforms to continue its wider program of restoration of its former high power status.

In this program, Putin was a moderate success. But with the leaders of South Africa and the India absent from the commemorations of the Russian victory day, the list of participants was shorter than at the BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, in October 2024.

A double -edged sword

The high -level representation of North Korea and Iran. These are two key allies of Russia with whom Moscow has signed strategic partnership agreements in June 2024 And January 2025respectively.

Tehran simply sent his ambassador to Moscow to attend. However, he may have compensated Putin in a different and materially more significant way.

According to reports, Iran is Take a delivery of launchers to allow Russia to use short -range ballistic missiles already delivered last year. This would add more to Russia dependence On Iranian equipment in Ukraine, which has so far been the most visible in the use of Iranian Shahed drones.

North Korea has sent a military delegation Directed by General Trois Stars Kim Yong Book. Kim is largely considered to be the commander of the North Korean forces who fight alongside Russian troops in the Kursk region in western Russia, where Ukrainian forces seized the territory in August 2024 as a possible negotiation currency in future negotiations with Russia.

Putin officially recognized the participation of North Korean troops in this operation in a statement April 28. This recognition occurred for two days after announcing the defeat of the Ukrainian forces there Choreographed and television meeting With its chief of staff, Valery Gerasimov.

The demonstration of Russia's narrow relations with its three main China allies, Iran and North Korea is a double -edged sword. On the one hand, this clearly indicates that Putin is far from isolated on the international scene.

But that also indicates that Russia has become much more dependent on these relationships than Poutines has init Poutines dreams of restoring the status of great power of Russia. Unfortunately, neither can be much comforting for Ukraine and its allies.