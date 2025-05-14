India Pakistan Conflict Updates: The American official closes the Pak journalist who accused Prime Minister Modi of having blocked the peace agreement





The United States closed a Pakistani journalist on Wednesday who accused Prime Minister Narendra Moda of opposing the de-escalation talks between Delhi and Islamabad. In his question, the journalist said that Pakistan had welcomed the efforts made by the United States and said that his government thought that US President Donald Trump could even win a Nobel Peace Prize if he could bring peace between the two countries on the cashmere issue. “It is the same gentleman who was not allowed to come to the United States up to 10 years ago,” added the journalist. When the journalist asked if the United States was disappointed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not welcome the “peace contract”, the civil servant of the United States Department, Thomas Pigott, said the emphasis was put on the cease-fire. “This is what we are happy to see. This is where our goal remains. And we want to see a cease-fire being maintained, and we want to encourage direct communication. This is our goal here. Our goal is the ceasefire. Our goal is to encourage direct communication. This is where we will stay. In the United States on the hopes of the Nobel Peace Prize in Trump On Pakistan, believing that Trump could win a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to resolve the long -standing dispute between the two parties, Pigott qualified Trump as “peacemaker”. “He is a peacemaker. He values ​​peace. He is also a profession, and he showed it again and again in terms of pursuing a first program in America, but also to continue peace and want to see peace and conflicts end,” said Pigott. The Pakistani journalist then asked if Trump was against India using Israeli manufacturing drones in Operation Sindoor. “The drones that India used against Pakistan were Israeli manufacturing drones. The only initiative of President Trump who was recognized and spoken worldwide is his idea of ​​Abraham Agreement,” said the Pakistani journalist. He asked, in a world where Trump wants to bring together the Jews, Muslims and Christians by the Abraham agreements, that “these Israeli drones further complicate relations between Pakistan and Israel, or not”. The senior American civil servant has once again repeated that Washington focuses only on the “ceasefire” and “direct communication between the parties”. Not starting with the use by India of drones manufactured by Israel during Operation Sindoor, Pigott said that President Trump was only interested in resolving conflicts around the world. “So the president is a job, he is a peacemaker, but nothing to comment more beyond that,” he said. Posted by: SAYAN GANGULY Posted on: May 14, 2025

