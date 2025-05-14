The sons of Imran Khans break the silence to plead for his prison release





The sons of the former Pakistani Prime Minister imprisoned Imran Khan made a rare public appearance to plead for the liberation of their prison father.

Suleman Khan, 28, and Qasim Khan, 26, called in an online interview, declaring that they had exhausted all the other ways.

So far, the two have largely stayed out of the public's eyes. Their first wife of Mother and Khans, British journalist and screenwriter, Jemima Goldsmith, 51, stressed that her sons have no involvement in Pakistani politics.

Qasim Khan, on the left, and Suleman Khan, on the right, made a public call for their release of fathers in a live interview with Mario Nawfal, Center

Marionawfal.com

We have traveled the legal paths. We have traveled each route which, in our view, would make it come out, said Qasim.

We never thought he would be there for a fraction of the duration of there. And it just gets worse. And so we lack these options somewhat. And now we have decided that the only way to act is to come and talk publicly.

He added: What we want is an international pressure on Pakistan at the moment, because he is currently living in inhuman conditions. They do not give him fundamental human rights, they do not really do enough. And what we want is a global pressure.

Jemima Khan with her brother, Ben Goldsmith

David M. Benett / Dave Benett / Getty Images For Studiocanal

Khan, the former international cricket star who was the Pakistani Prime Minister between 2018 and 2022 before being removed from his duties, was sentenced to 14 years in prison in January for a corruption case. He has been detained since August 2023 and has faced more than 100 accusations, ranging from corruption to the sale of state secrets. Khan, 72, denied the accusations, saying that they were politically motivated.

Imran Khan is a symbol of Pakistan chaos

In the interview, Broadcast Live On X with Mario Nawfal, a citizen journalist, the two sons refer to their father, the former Pakistani cricket captain and the winner of the World Cup, as a hero.

We could no longer remain silent, said Suleman.

Qasim added: We never talked before, but seeing what it is going through, we could not remain silent.

Khan purges his sentence in Adiala prison in the city of Garrison de Rawalpindi. In addition, he faces in progress undergoing under the anti -terrorist law linked to the demonstrations that occurred on May 9, 2023.

Imran Khan supporters during a rally this week

Nadeem Khawar / EPA

His Pakistani party Tehreek-e-insaf has always raised concerns concerning the conditions under which he is held and has submitted multiple petitions to the High Court of Islamabad on the issue. They urged President Trump to help ensure the release of their fathers, appealing to people of influence to defend his freedom.

Asked about the calls for the liberation of their father of an American official, Richard Grenell, Suleman said that they had not yet been in contact with him but expressed their gratitude for all the support he has shown.

Oxford faces the reaction on Imran Khans Submission for the Chancellery

Khan, who would have been raised in power by powerful Pakistans, fell with the generals. His party alleges that the army, which ruled Pakistan for almost half of its history and continues to exercise a political influence even when it is not in power, is in collusion with Khans' opponents to exclude it from politics.

The military and Khans rivals have denied these claims.

Suleman pointed out: we are missing, of course. But what hurts is to see a nation lose the man who gave everything for that.

His brother added: he always told us: if you defend the truth, you will pay a price. Saw that now.

Khan and Goldsmith were married in 1995 and divorced in 2004.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thetimes.com/world/asia/article/imran-khans-sons-break-silence-to-plead-for-his-release-from-jail-b380rmv8v The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos