Politics
Trump seeks to establish “ normal relations '' with the Syrian leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa after having relaxed the sanctions
President Donald Trump appealed to raise all American sanctions against Syria, giving the country a “chance of magnitude”.
He will also meet the de facto Syrian chief Ahmed Al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia Wednesday, local time.
Sanctions were brought to Syria during the former dictatorship of Bashar al-Assad, and there have been growing calls to raise restrictions to help the country to recover.
The United States has published a six-month exemption for certain sanctions to encourage help in January, but remained firm on its position on Syria.
In April, this gave the country a list of requests for realization if it wanted all the American sanctions to rise.
A few hours after his arrival in the Middle East, Donald Trump promoted a major change in policy on Syria and referred to a new relationship with its president.
Syrian president Ahmed Al-Sharaa remains a terrorist listed according to the United States government under his war name Abu Mohammed al-Golani.
The group of insurgents, Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), which he led to Storm Damascus and overthrew the Syria rule of 54 years of the Assad family, is also a listed terrorist organization, according to the United States.
Here is why Mr. Trump meets Ahmed Al-Sharaa.
What does Trump say about sanctions?
Donald Trump said he would remove all the sanctions, saying that they had fulfilled an important function, but it was time for Syria to move forward.
He added measures taken to restore normal relations with Syria.
“I will order the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance of magnitude”, “
He said.
“It's time to shine. We all take them off. Good luck Syria, show us something very special.”
Trump said the rapprochement effort had come at the request of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the de facto Saudi sovereign and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
He said measures were taken to restore normal relations with Syria, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met his Syrian counterpart this week.
Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Asaad Al-Shibani said it had marked a turning point for the Syrian people in their efforts to rebuild.
“We … are ready to promote a relationship with the United States which is rooted in mutual respect, confidence and shared interests,” he said.
He also said Trump could obtain a “historic peace contract and a victory for American interests in Syria”, without developing what it meant.
Trump added “there is a new government which, hopefully, will succeed” and that his plan is to build a relationship with Syria and President Al-Sharaa.
“In Syria, they had their share of parmeration, war, to kill several years,” said Trump.
“This is why my administration has already taken the first steps towards the restoration of normal relations between the United States and Syria for the first time in more than a decade.”
Is Al-Sharaa a terrorist?
According to the United States, yes.
His alias remains on the current list of Terrorists and groups identified under executive death 13224 in the United States.
He joined the ranks of Al-Qaeda insurgents fighting against American forces in Iraq after the invasion led by the United States and still faces an arrest warrant against terrorism in Iraq.
America once offered $ 10 million ($ 15.4 million) for information about its fate due to its links with Al-Qaeda. The United States abandoned the premium in December.
Mr. Al-Sharaa returned to his country of origin after the start of the conflict in 2011 and led the Al-Qaeda branch which was known as the Nusra Front.
He then changed the name of his group to Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and cut links with Al-Qaeda.
The HTS group is also currently Registered as a terrorist group by the United States And it's on the United Nations Security Council consolidated.
In January, the group was technically dissolved to form a new Syrian government after the fall of Assad.
Trump quickly advances American requests in Syria
Two weeks ago, the United States publicly published the United Nations the measures he wanted Syria to take before it changed its position to the country.
Syrian Minister for Foreign Affairs, ASAAD Al-Shibani, called for American sanctions that are difficult to raise.
However, the United States Ambassador as Dorothy Shea said the United States wanted the Syrian authorities to renounce and fully abolish terrorism, adopt a policy of non-aggression in neighboring states, exclude foreign terrorist fighters from any official role, prevent Iran and its proxies from exploiting Syrian territory, to destroy destruction and Americans. Syrians.
Loading…
“The United States continues to observe the actions of the provisional authorities and will determine our actions according to a behavior model. Basic leadership must go beyond its past,” Shea told the Security Council of 15 members on April 25.
The United Nations, which have prompted countries to raise sanctions against Syria, also welcomed this decision.
“It was important for us to see a relief of sanctions against Syria to help the reconstruction of Syria, to help the Syrian people recover from more than a decade of conflict, a decade of underinvestment,” said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.
Donald Trump’s decision to delete sanctions reports a major change in policy for the United States on Syria.
Can Trump just raise the sanctions?
Syria has been designated sponsor of terrorism since December 1979, according to the United States, which has led to many strict sanctions.
Today, Donald Trump said he had deleted “all”.
As president of the United States, he has the power to do so, by revoking or creating decrees.
With regard to the terrorist label, the American immigration law and nationality says that there are methods to revoke a foreign terrorist designation.
All demand that the American Secretary of State revoke the designation.
The American president cannot revoke him personally, but can advise the Secretary of State to do so.
Marco Rubio, current US Secretary of State, meets Syrian officials this week.
Speaking in January, a senior White House official said he was not clear if the United States raised his terrorist designation on HTS and Ahmed Al-Sharaa.
“Whether or not it is and how [a designation lift] would be addressed, I think that is something that we will have to try to descend, “said the official.
Could Australia follow the plunge?
The Australian government has a warning to “do not travel” in place for Syria due to “the situation of dangerous security and the threat of armed conflict, air strikes, terrorism, arbitrary detention and kidnapping”.
Australia also lists Hayat Tahrir al-Sham as a terrorist organization.
And the government still has sanctions imposed on Syria, which the government says “reflects the serious concern of Australia with regard to deeply disturbing and unacceptable violence of the Syrian regime”.
Nothing indicates whether the Albanian government will raise the sanctions or not.
ABC / Son
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-05-14/united-states-sanctions-on-syria-lifted/105289658
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ryan Routh wants an assassination matter against Trump abandonedExBulletin
- Already 1.5 million foreign workers can already wait for permanent settlement in the UK | Immigration and asylum
- Saudi Arabia provides Trump king census
- Chimpanzees use medicinal plants in Uganda 'as first aid' BBC News
- The growing risk of tick-borne diseases, experts say
- The disclosure recording reveals the top-conservative admitting the faults in the bras of Boris Brexit by Boris Johnson
- Jokowi Eyes Psi Top Post, jokes about beating the odds
- 2025 -Football game indications revealed
- Living prison, deadly drugs and weapons After blocking common gangsters
- Tsunami warned after the earthquake near Casus
- IHC reserves the advocacy decision looking for Imran Khan
- Trump is a medical success. It prevents others from achieving the same result.