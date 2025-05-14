Trump seeks to establish “ normal relations '' with the Syrian leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa after having relaxed the sanctions

President Donald Trump appealed to raise all American sanctions against Syria, giving the country a “chance of magnitude”.

He will also meet the de facto Syrian chief Ahmed Al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia Wednesday, local time.

Trump announces that the United States will lift sanctions against Syria The American president says he was convinced of the idea after discussions with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan.

Sanctions were brought to Syria during the former dictatorship of Bashar al-Assad, and there have been growing calls to raise restrictions to help the country to recover.

The United States has published a six-month exemption for certain sanctions to encourage help in January, but remained firm on its position on Syria.

In April, this gave the country a list of requests for realization if it wanted all the American sanctions to rise.

A few hours after his arrival in the Middle East, Donald Trump promoted a major change in policy on Syria and referred to a new relationship with its president.

Syrian president Ahmed Al-Sharaa remains a terrorist listed according to the United States government under his war name Abu Mohammed al-Golani.

The group of insurgents, Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS), which he led to Storm Damascus and overthrew the Syria rule of 54 years of the Assad family, is also a listed terrorist organization, according to the United States.

Trump said the rapprochement effort had come to the request of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. (AP: Alex Brandon))

Here is why Mr. Trump meets Ahmed Al-Sharaa.

What does Trump say about sanctions?

Donald Trump said he would remove all the sanctions, saying that they had fulfilled an important function, but it was time for Syria to move forward.

He added measures taken to restore normal relations with Syria.

“I will order the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance of magnitude”, “ He said.

“It's time to shine. We all take them off. Good luck Syria, show us something very special.”

Trump said the rapprochement effort had come at the request of Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the de facto Saudi sovereign and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He said measures were taken to restore normal relations with Syria, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio met his Syrian counterpart this week.

Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Asaad Al-Shibani said it had marked a turning point for the Syrian people in their efforts to rebuild.

“We … are ready to promote a relationship with the United States which is rooted in mutual respect, confidence and shared interests,” he said.

Donald Trump with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. (Reuters: Brian Snyder))

He also said Trump could obtain a “historic peace contract and a victory for American interests in Syria”, without developing what it meant.

Trump added “there is a new government which, hopefully, will succeed” and that his plan is to build a relationship with Syria and President Al-Sharaa.

“In Syria, they had their share of parmeration, war, to kill several years,” said Trump.

“This is why my administration has already taken the first steps towards the restoration of normal relations between the United States and Syria for the first time in more than a decade.”

Is Al-Sharaa a terrorist?

According to the United States, yes.

His alias remains on the current list of Terrorists and groups identified under executive death 13224 in the United States.

He joined the ranks of Al-Qaeda insurgents fighting against American forces in Iraq after the invasion led by the United States and still faces an arrest warrant against terrorism in Iraq.

America once offered $ 10 million ($ 15.4 million) for information about its fate due to its links with Al-Qaeda. The United States abandoned the premium in December.

Syrian acting president Ahmed al-Sharaa. (Reuters: Khalil Ashaw))

Mr. Al-Sharaa returned to his country of origin after the start of the conflict in 2011 and led the Al-Qaeda branch which was known as the Nusra Front.

He then changed the name of his group to Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and cut links with Al-Qaeda.

The HTS group is also currently Registered as a terrorist group by the United States And it's on the United Nations Security Council consolidated.

In January, the group was technically dissolved to form a new Syrian government after the fall of Assad.

Trump quickly advances American requests in Syria

Two weeks ago, the United States publicly published the United Nations the measures he wanted Syria to take before it changed its position to the country.

Syrian Minister for Foreign Affairs, ASAAD Al-Shibani, called for American sanctions that are difficult to raise.

However, the United States Ambassador as Dorothy Shea said the United States wanted the Syrian authorities to renounce and fully abolish terrorism, adopt a policy of non-aggression in neighboring states, exclude foreign terrorist fighters from any official role, prevent Iran and its proxies from exploiting Syrian territory, to destroy destruction and Americans. Syrians.

Loading…

“The United States continues to observe the actions of the provisional authorities and will determine our actions according to a behavior model. Basic leadership must go beyond its past,” Shea told the Security Council of 15 members on April 25.

The United Nations, which have prompted countries to raise sanctions against Syria, also welcomed this decision.

“It was important for us to see a relief of sanctions against Syria to help the reconstruction of Syria, to help the Syrian people recover from more than a decade of conflict, a decade of underinvestment,” said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

Donald Trump’s decision to delete sanctions reports a major change in policy for the United States on Syria.

Can Trump just raise the sanctions?

Syria has been designated sponsor of terrorism since December 1979, according to the United States, which has led to many strict sanctions.

Today, Donald Trump said he had deleted “all”.

The Syrian people celebrated Donald Trump's announcement in the streets of Damascus. (Reuters: Yamam Al Shaar))

As president of the United States, he has the power to do so, by revoking or creating decrees.

With regard to the terrorist label, the American immigration law and nationality says that there are methods to revoke a foreign terrorist designation.

All demand that the American Secretary of State revoke the designation.

The American president cannot revoke him personally, but can advise the Secretary of State to do so.

The Syrian government concludes an agreement with the forces led by Kurds The agreement will integrate the Kurdish forces into the Syrian army, putting most of the country under the control of the government.

Marco Rubio, current US Secretary of State, meets Syrian officials this week.

Speaking in January, a senior White House official said he was not clear if the United States raised his terrorist designation on HTS and Ahmed Al-Sharaa.

“Whether or not it is and how [a designation lift] would be addressed, I think that is something that we will have to try to descend, “said the official.

Could Australia follow the plunge?

The Australian government has a warning to “do not travel” in place for Syria due to “the situation of dangerous security and the threat of armed conflict, air strikes, terrorism, arbitrary detention and kidnapping”.

Australia also lists Hayat Tahrir al-Sham as a terrorist organization.

And the government still has sanctions imposed on Syria, which the government says “reflects the serious concern of Australia with regard to deeply disturbing and unacceptable violence of the Syrian regime”.

Nothing indicates whether the Albanian government will raise the sanctions or not.

ABC / Son