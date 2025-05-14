PM Modi highlights the response to terror in manifestation of force | Latest news from India

Indias New Lakshman Rekha (red line) against terrorism is crystalline and New Delhi will respond to any future attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday during a surprise visit to the front -line Adampur air base in Punjab which doubled as a show of force. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Adampur air base in Jalandhar on May 13. (PMO)

With the S-400 missile launcher of Russian origin in the background, Modi praised the achievements of the armed forces in the recent four-day conflict with Pakistan, rented joy in the armed response and said that terrorist bosses in the neighboring country were now aware that any attack on India would cause their destruction.

Indias Lakshman Rekha against terrorism is now clear. India will respond strongly if it is struck by a terrorist attack and our response will be at a time of our choice, on our conditions and in our own way, he said in the context of the Sindoor operation at its address of almost 30 minutes.

I came here today for a Darshan of our brave soldiers … You have a scripted story and it will be an inspiration for this generation and the future.

Modis' visit to Adampur Air Base seemed designed to unravel a large Pakistan disinformation campaign on the strike of several Indian military facilities, including air bases, during the conflict from May 7 to 10, officials said.

Adampur, one of the first bases of the Indian Air Force, which is located 25 km from the city of Jalandhar, is one of those that Pakistan was wrongly claiming to have attacked, destroying the S-400 air defense systems, also striking the jets of tracks and hunting, and also striking a radar site.

The images of the air base, which house the fighters of the MIG-29 IAFS, included a photo of the PM in front of a S-400 launcher while it was addressed to the Air Force staff; The first public image of the long -range air defense system in the IAF service. Another photo of Modi interacting with men and women from the base showed a mig-29 fighter plane with a fully intact track in the background.

His remarks occurred three days after India and Pakistan reached an understanding of the stopping of military actions, attracting the curtain over four days of climbing conflict involving drones, missiles and long -range weapons that raised fears of a full -fledged war.

Prime Minister Narendra Moda addressed the staff of the armed forces during his visit to Adampur Airforce Base at Punjab. ((AFP))

Modi landed at Adampur airport on a plane for special C-130J operations at 6:15 am and stayed at the air base for almost 50 minutes, during which he interacted with Air Force staff and senior armed forces. Jalandhar's deputy commissioner, Himanshu Aggarwal said that Modis's visit was highly confidential.

In his speech, Modi praised the armed forces which carried out the Sindoor operation, when India struck nine terrorist bases in Pakistan and Pakistan occupied the cashmere on May 7, and declared that the operation was the confluence of the policy, intention and decline of the confluence of New Delhis.

Nine terrorist bases have been demolished. More than 100 terrorists are dead. Terrorist bosses now understand that if they even look at India, they will invite destruction. You said to the Pakistani army, on which terrorists depend, that there was no room in Pakistan where they can be safe, Modi said.

The remarks were a response to the terrorist attack on April 22 in Pahalgam in cashmere, where armed men killed 26 people all men, 25 tourists and 24 Hindu in the worst attack on the country in the country in about two decades.

Modi has reiterated the three aspects of the new India doctrine, each terrorist attack on the country will result in a strong response, New Delhi will not tolerate nuclear blackmail, and India will not distinguish between governments condescent terrorism and terrorists. He also asserted these points on Monday during his speech to the nation

He said Operation Sindoor increased the confidence of the India and stimulated his unit, accused Pakistan of using civilian planes as a shield for his attacks, and praised the Air Force not to harm civil flights. Not only were the terrorist bases and the air bases of the Pakistans, but also their terrorist misadventures and their bad intentions were demolished, he said.

He said the world was now coming with Indias New Muscle and praised coordination among the armed forces. It is joy. It is now the strong identity of the capacities of the Indian military, he said.

We must be ready. We must continue to remind the enemy that it is a new India. We want peace but if there is an attack, then this India can demolish you, he said.

He said India air defense systems, including the Akash Aboriginal Surface Surface Missile System and the S-400 platform, provide a strong shield against enemy firepower.

Pakistan cannot match our capability based on advanced technology, he said, adding that the Indian armed forces have received the best technologies in the world in the last decade. When our armed forces remove the wind from nuclear blackmail, our enemies understand the importance of Bharat Mata Ki Jai, he said.

The armed forces agree.

The implementation and operationalization of this powerful air defense environment (AD) have been possible in the past decade due to the unshakable budgetary and political support provided by the government to acquire advanced equipment and weapons systems, said Marshal Ak Bharti, Director General of Air Operations on Monday.

In addition to the striking Adampur, the Pakistans, other false affirmations included affirmations on damaged aerodromes in Suratgarh, Sirsa, Srinagar, Jammu, Pathankot, Bhuj and Naliya, neutralizing a Brahmos missile base in Nagrota and hitting a discharge of munitions in Chandigarh.

The air defense network on several resilient levels and several levels (AD) – a mixture of inheritance and modernity, and indigenous and imported weapons – has thwarted multiple waves of Pakistani attacks on sites of sites from May 7 to 10, and damage minimized to military infrastructure and civil zones, said on Monday superior officials during special information on special operation Sindoor.

India bases and military systems are fully operational and ready to undertake a mission.

Foreign Secretary, Vikram Misri, gone over the Pakistans earlier to destroy military facilities, critical infrastructure and power and cyber-system. These are not propaganda efforts but strategic attempts to shape military and diplomatic responses.

The Sindoor operation started in the early hours of May 7, India achieving its planned objective.

Between the strike of the strike on the terrorist camps and the announcement of the ceasefire on May 10, the IAF struck several military targets in Rafiqui, Mud, Chaklala, Rahim Yar Khan, Sukkur, Chuniin, Pasrur, Sialkot, Skardou, Sargodha, Jacobad, Bholari and Malilir Cant in Karachi.