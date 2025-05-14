Politics
President XI announces the launch of five cooperation programs between China and the Latin American and Caribbean countries
President Xi Jinping announced on Tuesday the launch of five cooperation programs between China and the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, covering areas such as politics, economic development and the exchanges of people to the population, and he called on both parties to write a new chapter in the construction of the China-Lac community with a shared future.
XI made these remarks in an opening speech to Beijing during the opening ceremony of the fourth ministerial meeting of the Chinese community of the forum of the Latin American and the Caribbean.
He underlined the need for China and the lake countries, which are all important members of the world South, to maintain solidarity and coordination and meet the world challenges resolved in the face of the growing tide of unilateralism and protectionism.
Foreally established in 2011, Ceuc is an intergovernmental mechanism for dialogue and political agreement, which definitively includes 33 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean.
In 2015, XI and the delegates from the lake countries attended the opening ceremony of the first ministerial meeting of the forum in Beijing, marking the translation of the vision of cooperation in China-Lac in reality.
“Ten years later, with a dedicated infant on both sides, the forum has gone from a tender turning point in an imposing tree. This fills me with deep pride and satisfaction,” Xi told a guest room, including Colombian President Gustavo Petro, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, President Chilié Gabriel Boric and the new president of the Development Bank Dilma Rousseff.
As the transformation defining the century is accelerating and multiple risks are linked, it is only by working together that countries can maintain peace and global stability and promote global development and prosperity, he said.
XI said China will work with lake countries to support each other on issues on their respective fundamental interests and their main concerns.
“Over the next three years, to facilitate our exchanges on the best practices of national governance, China will invite 300 members of the political parties of Ceuc member states each year to visit China,” he said.
XI also called on the countries of China and the Lake to resolutely respect the multilateral trading system, to ensure industrial chains and stable global supply, without hindrance and to promote an international openness and cooperation environment.
The two parties should strengthen cooperation in traditional fields such as infrastructure, agriculture and food, energy and minerals, expand cooperation in emerging fields such as clean energy, 5G telecommunications, digital economy and artificial intelligence, and carry out the partnership of China-Lac science and technology, he said.
In 2024, trade between China and the lake countries exceeded $ 500 billion for the first time, an increase of more than 40 times compared to the beginning of this century.
“China will increase the imports of quality products from lacting countries and encourage its companies to expand investments in the lake region,” said Xi, adding that China will provide a line of credit of $ 66 billion (9.16 billion dollars) to support the development of lake countries.
In an effort to implement the global security initiative, XI said that China would organize law enforcement programs adapted to the needs of Ceuc member states and will do its best to provide equipment assistance.
To facilitate friendly exchanges, China has decided to implement a visa exemption for five lake countries as the first step and will expand this political coverage at appropriate times, he said.
Guillermo Daniel Ortega Reyes, a Nicaraguan assistant in the Parliament of Central America, said that he had received “a message of hope and the future” of XI speech.
“Over the next 10 years, the China-Celac relationship will flourish as quickly as possible, and we will harvest what we are trading today,” he said.
Lance Brown, a higher officer of consular affairs from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Antigua and Barbuda, said that the fourth ministerial meeting would be an important step in China-Celac's relations because “he again underlines China's desire to engage with the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean”.
“It is good to have a frank exchange of views and an opportunity for people to really meet relationships and cement, because the basis of all the cooperation that we are looking for from relations established in this room,” he said.
The Bolivian ambassador to China Hugo Siles said: “We believe that, as the world is undergoing transformations, China is a reference in foreign policy for all countries of the world, especially for Latin America and the Caribbean.”
“This forum can help us all to progress not only to reject the prices imposed by the United States which go against nature, but also to promote trade and development between countries and peoples in the world,” he said.
|
