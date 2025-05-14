The sons of Imran Khan, Kasim and Sulaiman Khan, are expressed for the release of the former prison PM-PM, look for Trump's help





The sons of Imran Khan, Kasim and Sulaiman Khan, seek Trump's help for the father's release: Kasim and Sulaiman Khan, the sons of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, opened for the first time in a public interview on the incarceration of their father, asking for the intervention of the American president Donald Trump to secure his release.

Addressing the personality of Mairo Nawfal social media, they sought the help of influential people in the world to help to release the leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf party.

We would be delighted to speak to President Trump or try to find a way he could help. Because at the end of the day, all we are trying to do is release our father and ensure that his fundamental human rights, the duo, who live in London, told Nawfal, who is the CEO of the IBC Society of Crypto and IA Incubator.

Regarding a message to the Trump administration, we would call any government that supports freedom of expression and appropriate democracy to join the call to our release and in particular the most powerful leader in the world, they said in the interview of almost 50 minutes shared on social networks on Tuesday, May 13 by the citizen journalist.

Verification of facts: The former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan sexually assaulted in prison?

“He is in a cell of death, no light, no lawyer, no doctor, but he refuses to break,” they added.

Anyone who looks a bit can see “that the cases against Khan are politically motivated, said Sulaiman.

Disturbing, tragic: Imran Khan reacts to Pahalgam's terrorist attack, known as naive to expect the action of illegitimate govt govt

It has become a little silent recently. We would like people to contact us if they have a certain influence or potential to help this situation, said Sulaiman.

This is the first public interview in which the brothers opened on their father. They said they had taken Khan's permission to speak.

Learn more about the sons of Imran Khan

Born in Imran Khan and Jemima Goldsmith, Sulaiman and Kasim have generally avoided the spotlight and spend time mainly in London.

Kasim Khan is 26 years old and Sulaiman Khan is 28 years old.

Imran Khan finished a year in prison on August 5, the PTI party to protest against “blind repression”

Jemima, journalist, filmmaker and celebrity, held her sons out of the spotlight and had mentioned on social networks that her sons had been harassed in the past.

Sulaiman and Kasim are not interested in politics themselves and said they only wanted Khan's release.

The brothers are very rarely going to Pakistan and visited Khan a few times.

They said their contact with Khan was minimal, spending for months without calls.

The imprisonment of Imran Khan

Khan has been in prison since August 2023 on a certain number of cases, which, according to his supporters, are politically motivated.

Among the many in which he faces are accusations of corruption involving state gifts, and some under the anti-terrorism law of Pakistan.

The Pakistan court issues an arrest warrant against Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana affair, 2 months after its surety

Some of the accusations have to do with several violent demonstrations of the PTI, which Imran Khan is accused of “incentive”. In such a demonstration, in May 2023, supporters of the PTI would have attacked the Pakistani military facilities.

Another demonstration in November 2024 led to the death of four members of the security staff.

The Government of Pakistan trains the negotiation committee to meet with the PTI party of Imran Khan

After being ousted as PM during a vote without confidence, the PTI party of Khan lost the general elections of February 2024, which, according to them, were faked.

