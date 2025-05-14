Modi Fact Check Pakistan, Adampur visit, publishes a video and a photo with S-400 in the background





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited AFS Adampur on Tuesday, checking the statements of the Pakistani army that she had decimated the Air Force base and released the Triumf S-400 air defense system. The Prime Minister arrived at the base of the IAF on a C-1330J Super Hercules plane, landing on the same aerial band that Pakistan had claimed to have bombed. In photos and videos published later, the PM Modi, wearing the Cape Trident of the Western Air Command, also known as Trishul Command, was seen interacting with the smiling staff of the IAF. The background has not shown any signs of damage, transmitting that everything was normal at the key base.

In an image, the PM even stood in front of a fighter plane Mig-29, while, in another, it was in front of the motto of the base when enemy pilots do not sleep well. But the largest check of facts came from his photos and videos of the Triumf air defense missiles in the background of the S-400. Earlier this morning, I went to AFAD AFAMPUR and I met our brave warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who embody courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation. pic.twitter.com/rywfbftrv2 – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2025 Lieutenant-general Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the director general of the Pakistani army information wing, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), had in several press conferences that his soldiers had destroyed the Adampur base. The Adampur air base, a short distance from Jalandhar, is home to a squadron of MIG 29 squadrons and also hosts several other fighters depending on the operational requirements. (Edited by Sanya Mathur) Read also: A Ferozepur woman dies days after suffering from burning injuries in the drone strike by Pakistan

