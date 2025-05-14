



China to contribute $ 9.2 billion in credit to the Nations of Latin America and the Caribbean for the development of the region, announced on Tuesday (13.05.2025) its President Xi Jinping during the inauguration of the Chinese ministerial forum IV in Pekn. “To support the development of Latin American and Caribbean pass, China provides 66,000 million yuan ($ 9.2 billion) in credits,” the Asitic President said. “It is only by unity and the passage of cooperation can guarantee world peace and stability and promote global development and prosperity,” he said. XI also recommended the strengthening of relations with Latin America and the Caribbean in time of “geopolic confrontation” and “protectionism”, during the opening ceremony of the ministerial forum. At the opening of this meeting, which is assisted by the presidents of Colombia, Brazil and Chile, XI celebrates the closest relations between China and the region, while doing evening lessons in the United States. “Faced with the geopolic current and confrontation of blocks, the rise of unilateralism and protectionism, China wishes to join the hands of Latin America”, said Xi, who criticized the attitudes “Haksleur and hegemony” in a veiled reference in the United States. “Although China is far from the region of Latin America and the Caribbean, the two parties present a long story of friendship,” said Xi in their inaugural speech. In recent years, the Asician giant has greatly expanded its influence on this region, generally considered under the influence of the United States, and wishes to accelerate this process in the face of geopolistic uncertainty caused by Donald Trump's return to the White House. Offensive price This improvement in relations is particularly obvious in trade, with a volume of exchanges that the $ 500,000 million for the first time. “It is 40 times more than at the beginning of the century,” said Xi. His speech occurs in the context of Trump's price offensive, particularly aggressive with China. However, the two passes agreed on Monday to suspend the high bass on Monday that won each other and that have shaken the global financial market. “There are no winners in tariff wars or commercial wars,” Xi said Xi before the Latin American delegates. “Harassment and hegemony lead only to the self-tagging,” added. “The world of today is in the midst of accelerated transformations never seen in a century, with multiple interconnected and overlapping risks,” added. Among the participants at the summit include Pass leaders traditionally close to Pekn, such as Luiz Lula Da Silva Brazilien or the Chilean Boric. The Colombian Gustavo Petro, Pro tempore president of Ceuc, also assisted, who in this visit wants to sign a “letter of intention” to join the infrastructure program of the band and the road to China. Two-thirds of the Latin American Necks have already joined this billionaire investment program of the Asitic giant. MG (AFP, EFE)

