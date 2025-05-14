



Last update: May 14, 2025, 11:23 The Turkish President Erdogan’s remarks even came after the Indians called for a complete boycott of his country for open support in Pakistan during Indian operation Sindoor. Recep Tayyip Erdogan still supports Pakistan (AP image) Despite the Boycott calls of the Indians for having openly supported Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated his support for “Islamabad, declaring that Ankara would continue to keep you next to two and bad”. His remarks came in response to the Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs Post on X, where he thanked Erdogan for his solid support and unwavering solidarity “for Pakistan. My dear brother President Recep Tayyip Erdoans, strong support and unwavering solidarity with Pakistan touched me deeply. Pakistan is proud of its longtime fraternal links, tested in time and sustainable with Trkiye, which are strengthened with each new challenge. I am particularly grateful for its constructive role of excellence and its determined efforts in the promotion of peace in South Asia. That the obligations between Pakistan and Trkiye continue to strengthen and flourish while we work together to build a brilliant and prosperous future for our two countries and our peoples “, Sharif posted on X. Responding to his post, Erdogan described Pakistan as a fraternal nation “and promised to stand next to the country through thick and thin. The brotherhood between Turkey and Pakistan a link that few nations in the world have the chance to share is one of the best examples of true friendship. As Türkiye, we attach great importance to the peace, stability and prosperity of Pakistans. We sincerely appreciate prudent Pakistani states, the patient's approach and his commitment to dialogue and reconciliation in conflict resolution. Just like in the past, we will continue to stay by your side through good and bad times. Through you, I give my sincere greetings to our dear friend and fraternal nation, Pakistan, “he posted on X. Boycott calls accelerated in India after Turkey supported Pakistan during Operation Indias Sindoor and provided Islamabad in Islamabad, which were used to target Indian civilians and military facilities whose efforts were thwarted by India solid air defense systems. Preliminary reports indicate that drones are ASISGUARD Turkish Manufacturing Singar models “,” Vyomika Singh, wing commander, said earlier during a press briefing, when OP Sindoor was underway. The Indians called Clarion to boycott Turkey as a tourist destination and also as a trading partner for its support in Pakistan. Several eminent personalities, including politicians such as Shiv Sena Ubt, the deputy Priyanka Chaturvedi, commercial associations and businessmen, called for a boycott of the country, who worked against the national interest India and supported the enemy at a time of crisis. Posted for the first time: News world Idefined by the anger of the Indians, Erdogan Turk reaffirms support in Pakistan: “Good and Bad Times”

