



Calls IAF staff the quintessence of courage after Indias Strikes powerful on terrorist camps in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday paid a surprise visit to the Air Force Station Adampur in Punjab on Tuesday and met the Air Force Jawans who participated in Operation Sindoor giving a powerful military response against terrorist camps in Pakistan. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi interacted with Indian Air Force staff and praised his courageous services to the nation. He also received a briefing on the operation and the role played by the base of Adampur. It was a very special experience to be with those who show courage and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces, said Prime Minister Modi in an article on the X social media platform with photos. The visit intervened only three days after India and Pakistan agreed to suspend military action on May 10. However, Indian officials said that the operation was not completed, and other stages will depend on the behavior of the Pakistans. Addressing the nation on Monday evening, Prime Minister Modi said that Indian forces had been total to act against terrorism. Each terrorist group now understands what we mean to attack our daughters and sisters, said emotionally modified, referring to the name of Operation Sindoor, which symbolizes the red brand carried by married women in India. After surgical strikes and air strikes, Operation Sindoor is a new chapter of the fight against India against terrorism. If we are attacked, we will respond according to our own conditions. No one should confuse Indias Patience with weakness, he added. India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to a fatal terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu-et-Cachemire, on April 22, where 26 tourists lost their lives. The Prime Minister's visit to the border state is also considered a moral booster for the army jawans and the inhabitants of Punjab who share nearly 550 kilometers from the border with Pakistan and six state districts were under high alert during the army operation. India has clearly indicated that it will not allow terrorism to grow nuclear threats under the shadow and will continue to act with strength and precision.

