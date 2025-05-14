



President Donald J. Trump has just finished a major address in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he described an optimistic vision for the future of the Middle East and his approach to reaching a more stable region and a peaceful world.

Here are the best moments:

Exactly eight years ago this month, I stood in this very play and I have been impatiently expected in a future in which the nations of this region would chase the forces of terrorism and extremism and would take your place among the most proud, prosperous and most successful nations in the world as leaders of a modern and rising Middle East. (Look) Before our eyes, a new generation of leaders transcends ancient conflicts and the tired divisions of the past, and forges a future where the Middle East is defined by trade, not chaos; where he exports technology, not terrorism; And where people of different nations, religions and beliefs build cities together, not bombing by existence. (Look) This great transformation did not come from Western interventionists who give you conferences on how to live or how to govern your own affairs. No, the sparkling wonders of Riyadh and Abu Dhabi were not created by the so-called nation, neo-cons or non-profit-free manufacturers, such as those who have spent thousands of billions failing to develop Kabul and Baghdad, so many cities. Instead, the birth of a modern Middle East has been caused by the inhabitants of the region themselves who develop your own sovereign countries, continuing your own unique visions and tracking your own destinations. (Look) In the end, the so-called nation builders have destroyed many more nations than they have built and interventionists intervene in complex societies that they did not even understand. (Look) After so many decades of conflicts, it is ultimately within our reach to reach the future that the generations waiting for us could only dream of a land of peace, security, harmony, opportunity, innovation and success here in the Middle East. (Look) I am here today not only to condemn the past chaos of Irans leaders, but to offer them a new path and a much better path to a much better and more hopeful future. (Look) As I have shown several times, I am ready to end past conflicts and forge new partnerships for a better and more stable world, even if our differences can be very deep. (Look) My preference will always be for peace and partnership, whenever these results can be achieved. Always. (Watch) In recent years, far too many American presidents have been distressing that it is our work to examine the souls of foreign leaders and to use American politics to provide justice for their sins, I believe that it is God's work to sit my work in judgment [is] Defend America and promote the fundamental interests of stability, prosperity and peace. (Watch) After repeated attacks on American ships and freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, the American army launched more than 1,100 strikes on Houthis in Yemen. As a result, the Houthis agreed to stop that we hit them hard, we got what we came for, then we came out. (Look) My administration is ready to help Lebanon create a future of economic development and peace with its neighbors. (Watch) In Syria, which has seen so much misery and death, there is a new government which, hopefully, will succeed in stabilizing the country and maintaining peace. (Look) If the nations responsible for this region seize this moment, put aside your differences and focus on the interests that unite you, then all humanity will soon be surprised by what they will see here in this geographic center of the world and the spiritual heart of its greatest confessions. (Watch)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whitehouse.gov/articles/2025/05/in-riyadh-president-trump-charts-the-course-for-a-prosperous-future-in-the-middle-east/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos