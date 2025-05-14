Chinese President Xi Jinping poses for a group photo with guests who attended the opening ceremony of the fourth ministerial meeting of the Chinese-Celac forum (the Latin American and Caribbean Condition Community) at China National Convention Center in Beijing, Capital of China, May 13, 2025. XI attended the opening ceremony and delivered a main speech. Photo: Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping announced on Tuesday the launch of five programs to advance the development and revitalization shared with the countries of Latin America and the Caribbean (lake), reported the Xinhua news agency.

The five programs, ranging from solidarity, development and civilization to peace and connectivity of persons to the person, were announced by XI during the publication of an opening speech during the opening ceremony of the fourth ministerial meeting of China-Celac (the community of Latin American and United States) in Beijing.

In 2015, the XI and Lac delegates attended the opening ceremony of the first ministerial meeting of the China-Celac Forum in Beijing, which marked the launch of the forum.

With regard to the solidarity program, XI said that China was willing to strengthen solidarity with lacting countries and continue to support each other on questions concerning their fundamental interests and their main concerns, to firmly protect the international system with the UN to its heart and to the international order underpinned by international law, and to speak with one voice in international and regional affairs, by Xinhua.

Over the next three years, China will invite 300 members of Ceuc Member States each year to visit China to facilitate trade in the best practices of national governance, XI said.

As part of the development program, China is ready to work with the lake countries to implement the global development initiative, to resolutely maintain the multilateral trading system, to ensure stable and without hindrance industrial channels and to promote an international openness and cooperation environment, XI said.

Noting that the two parties should promote greater synergy between their development strategies and widen belt and high -quality road cooperation, XI said that China would import more quality products from lake and encourage Chinese companies to expand their investment in the region, according to Xinhua.

On the civilization program, XI called for the joint implementation of the World Civilization Initiative. He declared that the two parties should maintain the vision of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness between civilizations, defend the common values ​​of peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom of humanity, and improve the exchanges of civilization of China-Lac and mutual learning, in particular by a conference on Chinese intellectual dialogue.

On the peace program, XI called for the joint implementation of the World Security Initiative. He said the two parties should cooperate more closely in disaster governance, cybersecurity, the fight against terrorism, anti-corruption, drug control and the fight against transnational organized crime to protect security and stability in the region.

In the personal connectivity program, XI said in the next three years, China will offer Ceuc member states 3,500 government scholarships, 10,000 training possibilities in China, 500 International Chinese language teachers, 300 training possibilities for poverty reduction professionals and 1000 investments funded by the Chinese bridal program, the development of Chinese education of 300 “.

China has decided to offer a visa -free policy to five lake countries and widen the policy to cover more regional countries in due course, Xinhua said XI.

Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia, the Rotative Chair Cecac, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, Chilean President Gabriel Boric, and Dilma Rousseff, president of the new development bank and former Brazilian president, spoke to the event respectively. Special representative of Yamandu Orsi, president of Uruguay, the new Rotative President Ceuc, read the president's letter of congratulations.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi chaired the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-Celac Forum in Beijing on Tuesday. Note that this year marks the tenth anniversary of the official launch of the China-Celac Forum, Wang said that over the past decade, the forum has become an important platform for equal dialogue and mutually beneficial cooperation between the countries of China and Latin and the Caribbean (lake), reported Xinhua.

Wang said that cooperation between China and the Lac countries refuses the confrontation of the camp and recommends the opening and winning-win results, creating a new model to establish a new type of international relations and provide a new momentum for global cooperation in the South.

The meeting adopted the Reunion Beijing Declaration and the joint plan of China-Celac for cooperation in the key areas (2025-2027).

Defense of cooperation, multilateralism

After the opening ceremony, XI and Brazilian President Lula attended a cooperation documents in Beijing on Tuesday.

China and Brazil published on Tuesday a joint declaration on the strengthening of the construction of a Chinese-Brazil community with a common future for a fairer world and a more sustainable planet and jointly maintain multilateralism, and a joint declaration on the Ukrainian crisis. China and Brazil have agreed to improve communication and coordination on the crisis of Ukraine and to support Russia and Ukraine in the initiation of direct dialogue, according to Xinhua.

Hundreds of Chinese and Brazilian business people and several Brazilian ministers attended the China-Brazil Business Forum forum on Monday, Global Times learned. Lula said that his visit to China with a large delegation made up of ministers, governors, parliamentarians and entrepreneurs aims to demonstrate Brazil’s commitment to jointly building a Chinese-Brazil community with a common future for a fairer world and a more lasting planet with China.

In an interview given to the Great Wall of China, Colombian President Gustavo Petro confirmed that Colombia would join the initiative of the belt and the road to China. “This decision will allow our country to strengthen industrial development, to use artificial intelligence and to diversify trade,” he said, according to a video published by Colombia Presidential Office On X.

In an article on X Tuesday, the Chilean President Gabriel Boric wrote that “the path of cooperation described with China is an excellent opportunity to move from a prospect of equality, mutual benefit and shared development”.

This year, a wide range of measures was announced during this forum, highlighting the vast potential for cooperation between members of China and Ceuc. This has marked an important step for China-Latin America relations and a sustainable South-South future, said Wang Youmin, director of the Institute of Developing Countries of the Chinese Institute for International Studies.

Wang noted that traditional commercial sectors, such as agriculture and mining, will continue to be reinforced. However, emerging areas like the digital economy and green technology are about to become focal points for major cooperation in the coming years.

In an interview with the Global Times, Marcio Elias Rosa, executive secretary of the Brazilian Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services, said that Brazil and China had always adhered to multilateralism, opposite protectionism and any form of unilateral measures. Cooperation between the two countries is not only beneficial for their mutual complementarity, but also conducive to the construction of a fairer and lasting world economic order.

There is a high level of coordination between Brazil and China, said Elias Rosa, noting that China and Brazil are not only business partners, but also have the potential to become industrial partners in the future. Creal world protectionism has sown uncertainty, a concern looming in South American nations, Wang Youming said.

He said that these signs highlight the enthusiasm of the Ceuc countries to deepen cooperation with China in the midst of the uncertainties caused by certain nations, while highlighting their vision of China as a reliable partner.

United under the world

Speaking at the Chinese-Brazil business forum in Beijing, Lula said that the relationship between China and Brazil would be unbreakable, because both parties need each other, and as long as the two countries join the hands, the world South will gain unprecedented respect in the world.

“Now, with the Beijing Declaration, a historic window has been opened to Latin America to see a new path. And it is not only a question of geopolitical realignment. It is a paradigm change. China – the second largest economy in the world, the engine of global growth, and a leader in the world of world – do not impose, does not threaten, it does not make any sanctions. opens markets.

Beijing's Declaration was born in a multipolar world that is in transition, where the world South is organized to build its future according to sovereignty and justice, wrote Attuch

China and most Ceuc countries have similar historical experiences of colonization and are currently sharing the main aspiration for economic development, said Li Haidong, a professor at China Foreign Affairs University, to the Global Times. He added that China and these countries share coherent positions on many international questions.

We can say that in terms of improving global governance and the construction of an ordered international order, the voices of China and Latin America are both resounding and in agreement, said Li.