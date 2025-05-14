He is in Death Cell: the sons of Imran Khan are looking for Trump's help for the release of the former PK Pakistan





Last update: May 14, 2025, 14:20 Ist

The sons of Imran Khan opened for the first time on his arrest and his prison mandate and asked for help from Donald Trump in his prison release.

The sons of Imran Khan are looking for Trump's help for his release (after image file)

Kasim and Sulaiman Khan, son of Imran Khan, asked US President Donald Trumps to the release of the former Pakistani Prime Minister.

They opened for the first time in an interview concerning the arrest of Khans and his prison sentence.

Their remarks came by speaking to the influencer of social media Mairo Nawfal, where they sought imposing personalities around the world to help their father to walk freely.

We would be delighted to speak to President Trump or try to find a way he could help. Because at the end of the day, all we are trying to do is release our father and ensure his fundamental human rights, “said Kasim and Sulaiman, who live in London.

In terms of message to the Trump administration, we would call any government that supports freedom of expression and appropriate democracy to join the call for the release of our fathers, and especially the most powerful leader in the world, “added the duo.

They said Imran Khan was in a death cell. “

He in a cell of death, no light, no lawyer, no doctor, but he refuses to break, “they said.

They said that if they were looked at closely, we could understand that the cases against him were politically motivated. “

It has become a little silent recently. We would like people to contact us if they have a certain influence or potential to help this situation, said Sulaiman.

They revealed that they had asked for permission from their fathers to speak publicly about the issue.

Location :

London, United Kingdom (United Kingdom)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/world/hes-in-death-cell-imran-khans-sons-seek-trumps-help-for-former-pakistan-pms-release-9336414.html

