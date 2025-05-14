Donald Trump rents Saudi Arabia while he reveals AI and defense agreements





Donald Trump praised the USS relationship with Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, just a few hours after the White House unveiled what he said was $ 600 billion in defense, artificial intelligence and other agreements with the kingdom.

The American president praised the kingdom and his de facto chief, the crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman, as he began the first stage of his tour in three countries of the Gulf rich in oil.

He's an incredible man, I have known him for a long time now. There is no one like him, Trump said to an auditorium crowded from Riyadh. Among the guests were Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, the baron of investment Stephen Schwarzman, the boss of Nvidia Jensen Huang and dozens of other American leaders.

The American-Saudi relationship had been a basis for security and prosperity, Trump said. He added: Today, we reaffirm the link and take the next steps to bring our relationship closer, stronger, more powerful than ever … and it will remain like this.

In a press release before prevailing on the speech, the White House had praised the Saudi Arabs of $ 600 billion to invest in the United States and economic ties that will last for future generations.

Prince Mohammed said the two countries would work in the coming months to increase the total to 1 TN.

We are working on opportunities for partnership with the United States worth $ 600 billion, including agreements of more than $ 300 billion announced today at this forum, said Crown Prince.

The transactions unveiled by the White House included a commitment from the new IA company belonging to the State, the human, to build AI infrastructure in the kingdom using several hundred thousands of the most advanced Nvidia chips over the next five years.

This would make it one of the largest IA fleas orders by a state -owned company, stressing the extent of Prince Mohammeds' ambitions to position Saudi Arabia as a world IA center and stimulating Nvidia's desire to build a sovereign infrastructure in the world.

The first phase of man's investment would involve deploying 18,000 of the last blackwell Nvidia servers, said flea manufacturer. Based on the price of a single NVIDIA graphics processing unit, estimated at $ 30,000 at $ 40,000, Saudi investment would come up against several billion dollars.

AMD, one of Nvidia's main competitors on the IA flea market, co-investing up to $ 10 billion with humans to deploy their own infrastructure in the country. Amazon has made a similar commitment of $ 5 billion covering the infrastructure of the data center.

NVIDIA shares increased by 5.6% on Tuesday, while AMDS earned 4%. Amazon was more than 1.3%.

Tesla, chef and advisor to Trump, Elon Musk, on the left, and the CEO of Nvidia, Jensen Huang

Jimmy Goodrich, main advisor for the technological analysis of the Rand Corporation reflection group, said that the massive scale of Middle East IA announcements was undoubtedly eating in the future growth of the American data center.

Instead of offseting the future economic revolution towards the Middle East, a better approach would be to channel money from the Gulf State in American reindustrialisation and energy domination, Goodrich said.

The White House also quoted on Tuesday what it said was an agreement of nearly $ 142 billion to provide Riyadh with cutting -edge warnings and services of more than a dozen American defense companies.

He added that this would include the capacities of Air Force and Space, anti -missile defense, maritime security and borders, modernization of land forces and upgrades to communication systems.

The United States has also referred to the Arab Sauda Datavolt plans to invest $ 20 billion in AI data centers and energy infrastructure in the United States.

Trump seeks to conclude investment agreements and commitments worth more than 1 TN during his trip to the Gulf, which will also include stops in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

The traditional American allies are among the largest buyers of American weapons, boast of sovereign funds which collectively manage more than 3 TN and have all declared their ambitions to invest massively in AI.

Many of the most powerful USS technology leaders were also in Riyadh, notably Musk, Huang and Openais Sam Altman while Saudi Arabia organized a sumptuous investment forum. The best financiers, including Blackstones Schwarzman, Blackrocks Larry Fink and Citigroups Jane Fraser also attended.

Recommended

American technological companies are turning more and more towards the Gulf, which manages some of the most important and most active sovereign funds in the worlds, to increase capital investments and attract.

Last week, the Trump administration abandoned a rule of the Biden era under which Saudi Arabia, as well as dozens of other countries, including India and Singapore, should have faced limits for their purchases of AI chips designed by the most powerful United States.

Riyadh has launched human, who will be chaired by Prince Mohammed and held by the public investment fund, the sovereign heritage fund of $ 940 billion, to direct its strategy and investments in the sector on Monday, the day before Trump's arrival.

Only a few days after Trump's inauguration in January, Prince Mohammed hired Saudi Arabia to invest $ 600 billion in the United States over the next four years the same amount that was announced on Tuesday.

The water followed a similar gesture in March, committing to invest $ 1.4 TN in the next 10 years. He also seeks to settle as a leading AI center and made the strategic decision to invest in American technology.

Analysts wonder how the Gulf States will be able to deploy such a scale of capital within the announced deadlines, in particular Saudi Arabia, because it is struggling with lower oil prices, an enlarged budget deficit and the scale of its own interior projects.

Additional report by Michael Acton in San Francisco

An image legend that misused Mohammed Bin Salman was modified after the first publication

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/5302d5d2-d375-4327-905c-7b1ad5173105 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos