



Fast readings The summary is generated by AI, revises the editorial room. Prime Minister Modi visited the Air Force Station Adampur today. He has proven Pakistan's claims to destroy the air base with missiles and false. Prime Minister Modi said that the Pakistan soldiers could no longer host terrorists.

















Adampur, Punjab: Standing in front of the advanced air defense system of the S-400 in Adampur from Punjab, which Pakistan said that it had destroyed with its JF-17 fighter planes of China manufacturing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exposed flagrant lies of Islamabad when he made a television address to the troops of this air force plane. In a severe message, Prime Minister Modi said that the Pakistani army, and the terrorists he houses, had nowhere to run or hide. Credit the Indian armed forces for having sent a decisive message to the Pakistani army, the Prime Minister said: “You (soldiers) have all shown the Pakistani army that there is no room left in Pakistan where he can house terrorists.” “There is no more corner in Pakistan where terrorists can sit in peace. We can hit them, no matter where they are in Pakistan,” he added. He continued by saying that in the future, “India will not even spare a chance (in the Pakistani army) to save the terrorists.” Speaking of precision strikes that targeted terrorist camps in Pakistan, Prime Minister Modi said: “The thought of our drones and missiles haunt them. They spent white nights.” Shortly after his visit to the air base, Prime Minister Modi wrote on X, saying: “Earlier this morning, I went to Air Force Station (AFS) Adampur and I met our brave warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who embody courage, determination and ipids. Earlier this morning, I went to AFAD AFAMPUR and I met our brave warriors and soldiers. It was a very special experience to be with those who embody courage, determination and fearlessness. India is eternally grateful to our armed forces for everything they do for our nation. pic.twitter.com/rywfbftrv2 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2025 Share other previews of my visit to AFS ADAMPUR. pic.twitter.com/g9nmoazvtr Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2025 In another statement from Pakistan, which turned out to be a lie, Prime Minister Modi landed at Air Force ADAMPUR station, who stressed that the air field track is perfectly well. Pakistan said its missiles hit the air base track. He also said that the impact was so severe that the air base would be out of service for at least a year. To support their false assertion, sources said that the Pakistani army used transformed satellite images of the Air Force Station Adampur to lie to the Pakistani public and the world in general. The visit of the PM Modi today has thrown these claims to rest. In his speech of almost 30 minutes, Prime Minister Modi sent several warnings to Pakistan, reiterating the fact that the Sindoor operation marks a change in the doctrine of India to fight against terrorism emanating from Pakistan. The strikes on terrorist camps located throughout Pakistan and cashmere occupied by Pakistan are now “the new normal,” he said. Prime Minister Modi, who addressed the Nation about Operation Sindoor last night, said Pakistan had only two options – terrorism or annihilation. Or dismantle terrorist infrastructure and take measures against terrorists or perish as a nation.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/world-news/pm-modi-speech-in-adampur-india-can-hit-every-corner-of-pak-army-terrorists-know-this-now-pm-modi-8406821 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos