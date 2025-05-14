Trump asks the Saudi Crown Prince: “How do you sleep at night?” His answer







Riyadh: US President Donald Trump had an unusual question for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman when he congratulated him for having made Riyadh a large world shopping center. Addressing a rally of the world's commercial elite in Riyadh, Trump asked the de facto sovereign of Saudi Arabia if he was sleeping at night, congratulating him to have overcome criticism and building his country in a powerful business center. “Mohammed, are you sleeping at night? How do you sleep? What work. He launches and turns like some of us, launches and turns all night … How can I improve it? They are not the ones who do not launch and turn, they will never take you to the promised land,” said Trump, launching the first big trip abroad. The glowing praise made Trump of Bin Salman laugh and a standing ovation of the public. Expressing further his admiration for the transformation of Saudi Arabia under the direction of MBS, the 78 -year -old American leader said: “Critics doubted it (the rise of Saudi Arabia), which you have done, but in the past eight years. Saudi Arabia has proven the criticisms completely … I love it too much. “How do you sleep at night?” You tolerate and turn all night ' This is how Trump rents MBS for his leadership in the Middle East pic.twitter.com/qsowfjxtd1 RT (@RT_com) May 13, 2025 Marking his commitment to a “close relationship” between the United States and Saudi Arabia, Trump announced that he was raising sanctions against Syria at the request of the MBS and the president of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and said: “Oh, which I do for the Crown Prince.” He also described the kingdom as “the center of the world” in a speech that did not mention the concerns of human rights in the country, including the murder in 2018 of the journalist of the Washington Post, Jamal Khashoggi. While Bin Salman denied participation in the murder of Khashoggi and underlined reforms such as the expansion of women's rights as proof of progress, analysts declared that these changes were undermined by continuous repairs of dissent and political freedoms. What Trump wants Trump and MBS 'relationship remains anchored in shared interests – the American president pursues major economic victories and an American role revived in the region, while Bin Salman seeks access to advanced technologies, military support and a powerful ally in his efforts to modernize Saudi Arabia and assert regional leadership. At the top, Trump praised a defense agreement of $ 142 billion and a Saudi investment set of $ 600 billion covering artificial intelligence, infrastructure and energy. Trump's bonds with the Crown Prince have aroused criticism from American legislators, human rights groups and foreign policy analysts for what they considered to be the priority of economic interests in human rights. Go from the Biden era It was a striking contrast of the Joe Biden era, which in 2019 promised to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” on the world of the murder of Khashoggi and its broader record of human rights. But the geopolitical realities, such as the arrows of the oil prices caused in part by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia in 2022, highlighted the need for cooperation between Washington and Riyadh. This led Biden to decide that it was time to reset the strategic relationship, and he finally visited the crown prince in July 2022. The two men greeted with a fist bump, which aroused criticism as a gesture too friendly given the concerns of human rights. The aid of the White House insisted that it was a way to reduce Biden's risk of contracting COVID-19.





