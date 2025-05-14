American CEOs join Trump at the Saudi royal courtyard





Tesla and CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, among American business leaders, joining President Donald Trump in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Tesla and the CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, Sam Altman of Openai and Larry Fink from Blackrock were seen to greet and speak with Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman and President Donald Trump on Tuesday as the latter launched his first important foreign visit to his new mandate.

Trump is launching this week during a high challenge tour of the Persian Gulf region, targeting strategic affairs and partnerships with three oil -rich nations: Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

The CEOs were seen queuing to speak with the two world leaders of the Saudi Royal Court of Riyadh before a lunch organized by the Saudi Crown Prince.

The other notable activity figures participating in the event are the CEO of Amazon, Andy Jassy, ​​Arvind Krishna of IBM, Jane Fraser de Citicorp, Kelly Ortberg de Boeing, Jensen Huang of Nvidia and Alex Karp de Palantir, according to the media.

Trump's Middle East trip aims to seal investments in the United States

Tesla and the CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, on the left, speaks with President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, center, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

Saudi Arabia has already promised $ 600 billion in American investment, covering weapons purchases, technological transfers, artificial intelligence and the stock market. Trump said he was thinking that the Saudis could finally engage up to 1 dollars.

In addition to economic agreements, Trump and Bin Salman should discuss a possible civilian nuclear program and extended defense cooperation. These agreements were once linked to a potential Abraham style normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

Trump Tuesday Tuesday Tuesday, the American-Saudi investment forum alongside Saudi ministers, cryptography of the White House David Sacks and other business leaders.

Several of today's lunch participants – such as Musk, Jassy, ​​Fink and the CEO of Blackstone, Stephen Schwarzman – are listed as speakers for this event.

China removes the ban on Boeing deliveries after taking care of the United States to temporarily reduce prices

The CEO of Openai, Sam Altman, center, was one of business leaders visiting Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Tuesday, May 13, 2025.

“The Saudi-US Investment Forum takes place on the occasion of the state visit to Saudi Arabia of the 45th and 47th President of the United States, Mr. Donald J. Trump. The forum, which will take place at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh on May 13, will train Saudi and American investors to celebrate a partnership Website.

“The Saudi relationship has played a vital strategic role in the prosperity of the two nations in the last eight decades since the first meeting between King Abdulaziz Ibn Saud and President Franklin D. Roosevelt on USS Quincy in 1945,” added the event website.

Trump on Wednesday will attend a meeting of the Gulf Cooperation Council before going to Qatar for interviews with Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani and a visit to the Air Udeid Air Force of the US Army.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk looks at that he visits Riyadh with President Donald Trump. (Reuters / Brian Snyder / Reuters)

Abu Dhabi on Thursday is Abu Dhabi, where Trump will meet the president of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

