



A Pakistani journalist was faced with a strong break in the head of the US State Department after trying to question the position of Prime Minister Narendra Modis on de -escalation talks between India and Pakistan. During a briefing on Wednesday, the Pakistani journalist described former American president Donald Trump as a peace broker in the confrontation in India-Pakistan and affirmed that India, in particular Prime Minister Modi, did not host supposed efforts of supposed ceasefies.“Pakistan welcomed President Trump's efforts to bring the ceasefire between Pakistan and India, and they believe that President Trump could earn a Nobel Peace Prize if he should bring peace between Pakistan and India to the cashmere issue. But Prime Minister Modi did not welcome this effort … Does this disappoint this building, the attitude of Narendra Modi not to accommodate this peace agreement, “Tommy Pigott from Tommy Pigott, the main deputy spokesperson for the US Department of State, asked.Avoiding the sharp request, Pigott stressed that the United States has focused on maintaining the ceasefire. This is what we are happy to see. This is where our goal remains. And we want to see a cease-fire being maintained, and we want to encourage direct communication. This is our goal here. Our goal is the ceasefire, he said. Pigott has reiterated that India and Pakistan should maintain direct communication and continue peace.While Trump has repeatedly said that his administration had facilitated the Indian-Pakistani ceasefire, India said that it was the Pakistan Military Operations Director (DGMO) who contacted his Indian counterpart in search of a truce, driven by pressure after Indian strikes. Press information from the State Department – May 13, 2025 On the hopes of the Nobel Trumps PrizeResponding to journalists says Trump deserved a Nobel Peace Prize for his role in the relaxation of the tensions of India-Pakistan, Pigott described Trump as a “peacemaker”.“He is a peacemaker. He values ​​peace. He is also a profession, and he showed it again and again in terms of pursuing a first program in America, but also to continue peace and want to see peace and conflicts end,” said Pigott.The journalist also mentioned the use of Israeli drones by India during Operation Sindoor and wondered if this could create complications between Pakistan and Israel, given the Trump Abraham agreements aimed at promoting the links between Jews, Muslims and Christians.Pigott, however, brought the conversation to Washingtons declared the priorities: maintaining the ceasefire and encouraging direct dialogue between India and Pakistan. He reiterated that the American objective remains on the resolution of conflicts by peaceful means.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/us/watch-us-shuts-down-pakistani-reporter-who-accused-pm-modi-of-not-welcoming-ceasefire/articleshow/121159685.cms

