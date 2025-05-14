Donald Trump obtains royal treatment in Riyadh, while looking for it at home





By walking through the sumptuous palaces of Riyadh, surrounded by royalty and wealth that eclipses his, and brushing the shoulders with a leader who does not have to worry about courts and judges, Donald Trump seemed to live his dream.

There were many reasons for Trump to visit Saudi Arabia this week, but for a man who declared his desire to be both a dictator and a monarch, the chance to live the two closely held above them all.

Royal treatment started even before his plane hit the ground, when F-15 Saudi hunter planes appeared alongside the presidents' plane and escorted him while he entered Earth at King Khalid International Airport. He came out of the jet to be welcomed by the Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman and a line of Saudi dignitaries, walked along an endless lavender carpet monitored by an honor guard with golden swords, on a motorcycle box which was escorted by horsemen on Arab horses, emerging from his car to the royal courtyard.

“I really think we love each other,” said Trump about the Prince when they were sitting on gold chairs at the Royal Palace.

The president was clearly impressed.

What a great place, what a great place, he said later to the Saudi-US Investment Forum ahead of a giant screen showing us and Saudi flags, where he continued to rent the crown prince.

Open image in the gallery

US President Donald Trump and Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman walk when he arrives at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh (Reuters)

He is an incredible man. The known for a long time now. There is no one like him, said Trump about the man who, a few years ago, of American intelligence agencies blamed for the murder of an American journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

We have big partners in the world, but we have no stronger and no one like the gentleman, it's just before Mei likes him very much. I love her too much. This is why we give so much, he said.

The adoption of Saudi Arabia is all the more important after it has practically abandoned or triggered disputes with many traditional democratic allies of the Americas in Europe.

The message could not be clearer: this administration is not there to make conferences on human rights or democracy – this is to earn money.

Trump arrived on stage to his usual entry music Lee Greenwoods that God bless the United States which seemed somewhat moved. He went to his usual outing music, which seemed extremely out of the way to the YMCA of the village people.

In the evening, Trump was entitled to a sumptuous state dinner in the historic city of Diriyah, just above Riyadh.

Open image in the gallery

Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud attend the opening speech of the Saudi investment forum. The adoption of Saudi Arabia is all the more important after it has practically abandoned or triggered disputes with many traditional democratic allies of the Americas in Europe. (EPA)

Trump tried to build his own version of a royal dynasty at home for years. He bought a false palate, covered the white house in gold garnish and even made a solid effort to completely get rid of democracy.

Just before leaving for the Middle East during a visit to the oil-rich monarchies, the president announced that he would accept a gift from an Qatar plane a palace of $ 400 million in the sky which would end up replacing Air Force One.

It was too cheeky even for his supporters who stayed with him through the insurrection and the rape tests. The influencer of Maga Laura Loomer, an influencer on the right who exerts a rasputin influence on the president, called the acceptance of the gift a task on the administration. Even Josh Hawley of Missouri, prevails over Ride or Die in the Senate, did not like the idea.

Like the Saudi royal family, families' own financial interests were apparently linked to the states of this visit. Trumps have important agreements pending with Saudi companies in real estate and cryptocurrency.

Eric Trump, who heads the Trump organization, recently announced a high -height Trump hotel in Saudi and a sprawling Trump golf course in Qatar.

Open image in the gallery

The Royal Saudi Air Force F-15S provides an honorary escort for Air Force One, with President Donald Trump on board, when he arrived in Saudi Arabia. ((AP photo / Alex Brandon)))

The son-in-law of presidents Jared Kushner had previously obtained an investment of $ 2 billion in the Saudi sovereign heritage fund, who is supervised by the Crown Prince himself.

Although the Trumps family did not come with him during this tour, he brought with him a complete royal court of sympathetic leaders and CEOs who hope to stimulate their own investments and transactions along the way.

At the top of the list was Elon Musk, a budding prince of darkness, who was joined by petroleum leaders, bankers, private military entrepreneurs, Coca-Cola and Uber leaders, and American defense entrepreneurs from Halliburton, Northrop Grumman and Boeing.

Musk took the opportunity to present two of his ideas that failed to make a breach in American Robotaxis and his tunneling company.

Trump heads for Qatar then to take a look at his palate in the sky. He will then return home with memories of parades, guards of honor, sumptuous ceremonies and probably greater hunger for royal life.

This could mean more goldening in gold in the White House, or less judges to put themselves on his way.

