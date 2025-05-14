Politics
President Xi Jinping requests solidarity, deeper cooperation at the China-Celac meeting
Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China was ready to strengthen solidarity with the Latin American and Caribbean countries (lake) and announced on Tuesday five main major programs to jointly pursue development and revitalization with lake countries on Tuesday.
The five programs, solidarity, development, civilization, peace and connectivity of people to the person were announced by XI while delivering an opening speech during the opening ceremony of the fourth ministerial meeting of China-Celac (the Latin American and United States Community) in Beijing.
In the solidarity program, XI said that China was willing to strengthen solidarity with the Latin American and Caribbean countries (lake) and continue to support each other on questions concerning their fundamental interests and their main concerns to strongly safeguard the international system with the UN to its heart and its international order supported by international law and to speak with one vote in international and regional affairs.
Over the next three years, China will invite 300 members of Ceuc Member States each year to visit China to facilitate trade in the best practices of national governance, XI said.
With regard to the development program, XI said that China was willing to work with lake countries to implement the global development initiative, resolutely maintaining the multilateral trading system, ensuring stable and unhappy industrial chains and global supply and promote an international openness and cooperation environment.
Noting that the two parties should promote greater synergy between their development strategies and extend belt and high -quality road cooperation, XI said that China would import more quality products from lake and encourage Chinese companies to expand their investment in the region.
In the civilization program, XI called for the joint implementation of the World Civilization Initiative. He declared that the two parties should maintain the vision of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness between civilizations, defend the common values of peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom of humanity, and improve the exchanges of civilization of China-Lac and mutual learning, in particular by a conference on inter-pivoting.
For the peace program, XI called for the joint implementation of the World Security Initiative. He said the two parties should cooperate more closely in disaster governance, cybersecurity, the fight against terrorism, anti-corruption, drug control and the fight against transnational organized crime to protect security and stability in the region.
With regard to the connectivity of people to the person, XI declared in the next three years, China will offer Ceuc member states 3,500 government scholarships, 10,000 training possibilities in China, 500 international scholarships of Chinese language teachers, 300 training possibilities for poverty reduction professionals and 1000 internships funded by the bride's program, launches 300 small and support Ceuc member states in the development of Chinese language training.
China has decided to offer a visa -free policy to five lake countries and will expand policy to cover more regional countries in due course, said XI.
Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia, president of the rotary Ceuc, Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, Chilean president Gabriel Boric, and Dilma Rousseff, president of the new development bank and former Brazilian president, respectively, approached the event respectively.
The special representative of Yamandu Orsi, president of Uruguay and the new Cecac rotating chair, read the presidents' letter of congratulations.
Faced with a world full of uncertainties, lake countries and China should work together to promote new continuous progress in the construction of a community with a common future, they said.
The two parties should respect each other and support themselves firmly in the safeguarding of sovereignty and the choice of their own development path, they declared, calling for the strengthening of synergy between the development strategies of lake countries and the initiative of belt and road and promotion of trade, investment, infrastructure, science and technology, new energies and education.
The two parties should also promote exchanges and dialogues between civilizations, protect UN authority, support multilateralism and free trade, and oppose unilateralism, protectionism, power policy and intimidation to protect the common interests of the world South, they added.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.kbc.co.ke/president-xi-jinping-urges-solidarity-deeper-cooperation-at-china-celac-meeting/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The sons of Imran Khans call for global pressure on Pakistan to guarantee the release of their father | Morgungexpress
- Lula complains about the leak of conversation between Janja …
- Ryan Routh wants an assassination matter against Trump abandonedExBulletin
- Already 1.5 million foreign workers can already wait for permanent settlement in the UK | Immigration and asylum
- Saudi Arabia provides Trump king census
- Chimpanzees use medicinal plants in Uganda 'as first aid' BBC News
- The growing risk of tick-borne diseases, experts say
- The disclosure recording reveals the top-conservative admitting the faults in the bras of Boris Brexit by Boris Johnson
- Jokowi Eyes Psi Top Post, jokes about beating the odds
- 2025 -Football game indications revealed
- Living prison, deadly drugs and weapons After blocking common gangsters
- Tsunami warned after the earthquake near Casus