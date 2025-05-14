Chinese President Xi Jinping said that China was ready to strengthen solidarity with the Latin American and Caribbean countries (lake) and announced on Tuesday five main major programs to jointly pursue development and revitalization with lake countries on Tuesday.

The five programs, solidarity, development, civilization, peace and connectivity of people to the person were announced by XI while delivering an opening speech during the opening ceremony of the fourth ministerial meeting of China-Celac (the Latin American and United States Community) in Beijing.

In the solidarity program, XI said that China was willing to strengthen solidarity with the Latin American and Caribbean countries (lake) and continue to support each other on questions concerning their fundamental interests and their main concerns to strongly safeguard the international system with the UN to its heart and its international order supported by international law and to speak with one vote in international and regional affairs.

Over the next three years, China will invite 300 members of Ceuc Member States each year to visit China to facilitate trade in the best practices of national governance, XI said.

With regard to the development program, XI said that China was willing to work with lake countries to implement the global development initiative, resolutely maintaining the multilateral trading system, ensuring stable and unhappy industrial chains and global supply and promote an international openness and cooperation environment.

Noting that the two parties should promote greater synergy between their development strategies and extend belt and high -quality road cooperation, XI said that China would import more quality products from lake and encourage Chinese companies to expand their investment in the region.

In the civilization program, XI called for the joint implementation of the World Civilization Initiative. He declared that the two parties should maintain the vision of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness between civilizations, defend the common values ​​of peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom of humanity, and improve the exchanges of civilization of China-Lac and mutual learning, in particular by a conference on inter-pivoting.

For the peace program, XI called for the joint implementation of the World Security Initiative. He said the two parties should cooperate more closely in disaster governance, cybersecurity, the fight against terrorism, anti-corruption, drug control and the fight against transnational organized crime to protect security and stability in the region.

With regard to the connectivity of people to the person, XI declared in the next three years, China will offer Ceuc member states 3,500 government scholarships, 10,000 training possibilities in China, 500 international scholarships of Chinese language teachers, 300 training possibilities for poverty reduction professionals and 1000 internships funded by the bride's program, launches 300 small and support Ceuc member states in the development of Chinese language training.

China has decided to offer a visa -free policy to five lake countries and will expand policy to cover more regional countries in due course, said XI.

Gustavo Petro, President of Colombia, president of the rotary Ceuc, Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, Chilean president Gabriel Boric, and Dilma Rousseff, president of the new development bank and former Brazilian president, respectively, approached the event respectively.

The special representative of Yamandu Orsi, president of Uruguay and the new Cecac rotating chair, read the presidents' letter of congratulations.

Faced with a world full of uncertainties, lake countries and China should work together to promote new continuous progress in the construction of a community with a common future, they said.

The two parties should respect each other and support themselves firmly in the safeguarding of sovereignty and the choice of their own development path, they declared, calling for the strengthening of synergy between the development strategies of lake countries and the initiative of belt and road and promotion of trade, investment, infrastructure, science and technology, new energies and education.

The two parties should also promote exchanges and dialogues between civilizations, protect UN authority, support multilateralism and free trade, and oppose unilateralism, protectionism, power policy and intimidation to protect the common interests of the world South, they added.