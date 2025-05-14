How Coldplay concerts transformed Ahmedabad into a live tourist hub

More than 222,000 people attended the British rock group Coldplays Ahmedabad concerts earlier this year. Fans of more than 500 cities in India have traveled to attend the programs organized for two nights, according to a new report from the live entertainment platform Bookmyshow Live and Eys Strategic Consulting Arm Ey-Parthenon.

He added that the concert generated an estimated economic impact at 6.41 billion INR ($ 75 million) for Ahmedabad, including significant expenses for accommodation, transport, catering and retail. During the three days the concert took place, Ahmedabad airport managed 138,000 travelers.

Bookmyshow Live has also associated with the Indian Western Railways railway division to direct special superfast trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad to respond to the heavy current of passengers, added the report.

The influx of tourists for the concert also increased the rates of the rooms while hotel reservations increased by 1047% from January 26 to 28. The rates of the rooms which generally oscillate around 15,000 INR ($ 175) even during the high season increased to 50,000 to 90,000 INR ($ 586 to $ 1,055), within 48 hours after the concert announcement, added the report.

The concert served as a major catalyst on demand, with reservations increasing by almost 69% in all modes of transport on our platform compared to two weeks earlier, said the online travel agency Makemytrips in chief marketing and the manager of Raj Rishi Singh business. The flight reservations increased by 55%. Average selling prices in all modes of transport have also experienced an upward trend. Although the percentage increase varied between these modes, the overall average was almost 50% in annual shift, he added.

Ahmedabads Image Boost: Beyond the shows, the concert also helped stimulate the image of Ahmedabads. The report noted that more than 80% of participants said they had positive experience during the concert. Almost 30% of participants said they would like to attend more concerts in Ahmedabad.

The change in perception was striking-78% of the participants interviewed now consider Ahmedabad as a big city in concert, and two thirds expressed a strong desire to return, he added.

The report noted that for each 100 INR spent on concert tickets, participants contributed to an additional 585 INR for services such as hospitality, travel, local purchases and restaurants. More than 35% of concert participants also explored local attractions and are committed to local purchases. Almost 80% of all participants were under 35, he added.

Half of the participants interviewed by BookMyshow Live extended their visit to Ahmedabad beyond the concert, staying more than one night.

Frenzy of musical tourism: Skift reported last September that for Coldplays three concerts in Mumbai in January of this year, hotels prices near the Dy Patil stadium to increase to 640,000 INR ($ 7,600) for three nights.

All the big brand hotels, including Taj The Trees, JW Marriott in Sahar and Juhu, the Westin in Garden City and Powai Lake, Four Seasons Hotel, the St. Regis Mumbai and the Oberoi Mumbai were listed at more than 150,000 INR ($ 1,800) for three nights during the concert, when the hotels are in charge between the 7,000 people.

For the Indian singer Diljit Dosanjhs in Chandigarh in December, the online travel platform IXIGO reported a 300% increase in flight reservations. “The passion for live performance is to drive fans to travel, and this increase in reservations through flights, trains and buses shows how musical tourism becomes a force majeure in the country,” said Aloke Bajpai, CEO of the group, Ixigo.

Guwahati to get 11 new 5 -star hotels

The city of Guwahati in Assam is expected to obtain 11 new five -star hotels, the Himanta Minister of State Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

He spoke during an event to mark the construction of two of these 11 hotels.

The two hotels will be developed under Marriott and will be located near Lokpriya Gopinath International (LGBI) airport.

Among the 11 luxury hotels that should come to the city, two will be Marriott and two will be Taj brand properties, he said. The city will also obtain a lemonyrier hotel on the national road. The City Radisson Blu Hotel will also be extended with an additional 100 rooms inventory. Apart from that, Vivant Guwahati in Khanapara will also be replaced by a new Taj hotel.

According to Sarma, the growing trend of destination marriages as well as leisure tourism will stimulate the affairs of these hotels.

In February of this year, the president of the Indian Business Magnate and Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, promised the development of a seven -stars Oberoi hotel in the state, adding that the priority of his business is to stimulate the high -end hotel and the hotel economy in Assam.

Air India, Indigo postponing flights with flights in the middle of security problems

One day after 32 Indian airports were reopened for civil operations, Indian carriers Air India and Indigo announced their intention to cancel thefts to a total of nine border airports in the midst of security problems. On Tuesday afternoon, Indigo said that he canceled flights to Jammu, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Leh, Srinagar and Rajkot for the day.

Air India also published a statement saying that, taking into account the latest developments and keeping your safety in mind, flights to Jammu, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot are canceled on Tuesday.

None of the airlines have given a specific reason to cancel thefts beyond security problems. Meanwhile, Budget Airline Spicejet announced the resumption of its flight operations planned in Srinagar from Tuesday. The airline added that it would also redress the flights to Haj 2025 from Srinagar from Wednesday.

Indore to get a great hyatt

Hyatt has signed an agreement to develop a large Hyatt brand property in Madhya Pradeshs Indore. The 250 -key hotel will also include 5,000 square meters for events and meetings.

Currently, Hyatt operates four great Hyatt properties across India – Mumbai, Gurugram, Kochi and Goa.

Last October, the company announced its intention to double its portfolio in India by 50 properties to 100 in the next five to six years. He also plans to bring more brands to the country, which houses Hyatts third portfolio outside the Americas and China. For the company, the Hyatt Regency brand is a key growth engine for expansion in India. He should also launch his unrelated collection brand in India this year.

Vietnam Airlines launches direct flight to Hyderabad

Vietnam Airlines has launched new direct flights between Hyderabad and Hanoi. This is the fourth destination of airlines in India after Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. The carrier operates on the route three times a week.

India continues to be a region of key growth for Vietnam airlines, said Nguyen Trung Hieu, director of the country – India, Vietnam Airlines. Hyderabad serves as a large gateway to the south of India. After our growing presence in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, this launch further strengthens our expansion of the network across the country.

India is a key source market for Vietnam. Last year, more than 500,000 Indian tourists visited the country, marking an increase of 26% compared to 2023. The country expects that this figure increases to 1 million soon.

Chalet hotels income increases by more than 20%

The owner of the hotel and developer Chalet Hotels recorded an increase of 21.3% of his income for the year 2024-25. However, despite this increase, the profit of the company after tax decreased by almost 50%. The drop was awarded to an increase in employee service fees, higher energy and fuel costs and greater consumption of operating supplies.

However, the CEO of Chalet Hotels, Sanjay Sethi, said that he was not worried. He said that the entry of the company in Goa and Rishikesh shows its strategy for strengthening its portfolio and diversifying its mixture of customers. He will now focus on the deepening of its operational efficiency, while continuing to execute its expansion pipeline.