



New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a crucial meeting of the Safety Cabinet Committee (CCS) Wednesday at 11 a.m. in New Delhi, where high -level discussions will focus on national security. The high challenges meeting is expected to tackle the consequences of the “Sindoor operation” and the Pahalgam terrorist attack, as well as the formulation of a strategic response to Pakistan. The meeting will deliberate on the preparation of the India through the military, the intelligence fronts The meeting of the CCS, which summons the main ministers and senior defense, house, external affairs and intelligence agencies, will deliberate on the preparation of the India through military and intelligence fronts. An important part of the agenda will include the examination of intelligence inputs, the evaluation of defense operations and the discussion of diplomatic options in response to the escalation of regional tensions. This meeting marks a central moment when India assesses its next conduct line following “the Sindoor operation”, a classified counter-terrorist mission which would have obtained major tactical successes. Pahalgam's terrorist attack, which claimed the life of security personnel, has further intensified the urgency of strategic revaluation and potential reprisals. Visit to Adampur Airbase Prime Minister Modis, the management of the CCS, one day comes after his visit to Adampur's air base in Punjab, where he met the staff of the Indian armed forces. The visit was deeply symbolic, emphasizing the solidarity of governments with the armed forces and its recognition of their sacrifices. Addressing the soldiers, Prime Minister Modi said: “This slogan is not only a proclamation but a wish of each soldier who is ready to give his life to protect Maa Bharti. It is the voice of each citizen who wants to serve the country. This voice resonates both in the field and in the mission.” He also added: “When our forces breathtaking the threat of nuclear blackmail, then only one thing resonates from India -” Bharat Mata Ki Jai “. You have made all the Indians proud; You have created history. I am here early in the morning to have your Darshan ''. When hero's feet touch the ground, the ground becomes blessed. When we have the opportunity to have Darshan of these heroes, our lives are bless.

