The sons of Imran Khans break the silence to plead for his prison release

The sons of former prisoned Prime Minister Imran Khan urged US President Donald Trump and the international community to call their father's release from a Pakistani prison.

British citizens Suleman Khan, 28, and Qasim Khan, 26, broke their silence for the first time to make a public appeal after having exhausted the legal and others.

Mr. Khan, the 72 -year -old cricket player who became a politician, was filed in Adiala prison in Rawalpindi since 2023 after a court has inflicted a three -year sentence in a corruption case.

He faces some 150 accusations in total, which his party says it is politically motivated. Chef Tehreek-e-insaf was Pakistani Prime Minister between 2018 and 2022 before being dismissed from his duties.

In an interview broadcast live on X with citizen journalist Mario Nawfal, Qasim Khan said: “We want the international community to act and which is better than [Donald] Asset.

Open image in the gallery

Supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan put slogans after a court sentenced him to 14 years in prison for corruption linked to the Al-Qadir University Project Trust (EPA)

We would be delighted to speak to Trump and try to find a way he could help. “He said, adding that they were trying to bring democracy to Pakistan”.

The two sons called Mr. Khan their “hero” and added that they had never spoken “before, but when he saw what he was going through, we could not remain silent”.

Asked about the call of the American official Richard Grenell for the liberation of their father, the brothers said that they were grateful for all the “support he showed”.

Suleman Khan said: in terms of message to the Trump administration, an appeal to any government which supports freedom of expression and appropriate democracy to join the call for the liberation of our fathers, and in particular the most powerful leader in the world.

The brothers accused the Pakistani government of punishing Mr. Khan by keeping him in isolation and in complete darkness following a pro-democracy demonstration which called for the liberation of the former Prime Minister.

Open image in the gallery

The sons of Imran Khan Qasim Khan, on the left, and Suleman Khan speak in a rare interview (YouTube / Mario Nawfal)

Mr. Khan does not have “access to the outside world, no access to doctors, and was in the event of prolonged isolation,” said his eldest son. “The mandates of the court we talk to him once a week, but we talk to him once in two or three months.”

Their mother, Jemima Goldsmith, last October, accused the Shehbaz Sharif government of having reduced its access to lawyers and family visits and even the separation of electricity to its cell. “He is now completely isolated, in solitary isolation, literally in darkness, without contact with the outside world, said the film producer, married to Khan from 1995 to 2004, in an article on X.

Qasim Khan reiterated his mother's concerns, adding that Mr. Khan was “there for 10 days in black”. He said that the family wanted “international pressure” on Pakistan because their father “is currently living in inhuman conditions”.

“They don't give it [Imran Khan] Basic human rights, “said Qasim Khan.” It is essentially for human rights not only our father but also other political prisoners and the restoration of appropriate democracy in Pakistan “.

Open image in the gallery

Pakistani security officials stand outside Adiala prison during the hearing in a case linked to the Al-Qadir University Project Trust, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan (EPA)

Mr. Khan's political party, earlier in May, asked the tribunal for his urgent prison release, saying that he could potentially be targeted in drone strikes during the military deadlock in Pakistan with India. His party said that a plea had been filed before the High Court of Islamabad to request its parole in a national emergency when India and the Pakistan soldiers exchanged drone and bus stoves.

The two nations moved away from the edge of the war after a cease-fire announcement this weekend.

Mr. Khan's sons said they lacked their father, but “what hurts is to see a nation to lose the man who gave everything for that”.

He always told us, “If you defend the truth, you will pay a price. Saw that now '. “”

Former British Environment Minister Zac Goldsmith, in an article on X, praised his nephews for having spoken now for their father. “So proud of my nephews. They never courted advertising,” he said.

Mr. Goldsmith added: “But they are now expressed for their father Imran Khan a hero for so many people in Pakistan, an incorruptible leader who is tortured by a desperate, corrupt and gourmet establishment.”

