Trump meets the Syrian chief in Saudi Arabia during the day after announcing the end of American sanctions – NBC4 Washington





“I will order the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance of greatness,” Trump told Riyad on Tuesday.

Syria has been designated sponsor of state of terrorism by the American government since 1979, and its economy has been decimated by years of war and sanctions.

Saudi Arabia and Turkey leaders played a key role by convincing Trump to raise sanctions against Syria and meet Al-Sharaa. US President Donald Trump met the Syrian leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa in Saudi Arabia before going to Qatar on Wednesday, said the White House, one day after Washington announced the lifting of American sanctions on the country ravaged by the war. Saudi crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman supervised the meeting, while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan joined by phone. “President Trump thanked President Erdogan and the crown prince for their friendship, and told President Al-Sharaa that he had a great opportunity to do something historic in his country,” read the White House. Trump “encouraged President Al-Sharaa to do an excellent job for the Syrian people,” said reading, and included a list of actions that the American president urged Al-Sharaa to take. These include the signing of the Abraham agreements with Israel, telling all foreign terrorists to leave Syria, to deport Palestinian terrorists, to help the United States prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State group and to assume responsibility for the latter's detention centers in northeast Syria. Syria has been designated sponsor of state of terrorism by the American government since 1979. US sanctions were imposed in the country in 2004 and again in 2011, after the regime of the president of the time, Bashar Assad, launched a harsh repression against anti-government lifting. During the approximately 14 years, the country was devastated by the civil war, sectarian violence and attacks of brutal terrorists Saudi news agency | Via Reuters Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa meets US President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and other Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in this document released on May 14, 2025. The overthrow of the Assad regime during a shock offensive by anti-Assad militia groups in December of last year amazed the world community and caused the prospect of a new start for the devastated country. The new president of Syria, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, a former member of Al-Qaeda who describes himself as a reformed currently leads the transitional government of the country. Saudi Arabia and Turkey played a key role by convincing Trump to raise sanctions against Syria and meet Al-Sharaa, said White House officials. In recent years, more Arab and Muslim countries have called for efforts to reintegrate Syria into the Arab lap, even before Assad is ousted. “I will order the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance of greatness,” Trump told a crowded auditorium in the US-SAUDI Investment Forum in Riyadh on Tuesday, during the first appearance of his four-day visit to the Middle East. “In Syria, which has seen so much misery and death, there is a new government which, we hope, will succeed in stabilizing the country and maintaining peace. This is what we want to see,” the American president told public applause.

