



Strengthening of strategic partnerships for economic prosperity: today in Saudi Arabia, President Donald J. Trump has announced a Saudi Saudi commitment to invest in the United States, building economic ties that will continue for future generations. The first agreements under the announcement strengthen our energy security, our defense industry, technological leadership and access to global infrastructure and critical minerals.

The transactions celebrated today are historical and transformative for the two countries and represent a new era of partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia. From the first day, the president won over America First Trade and Investment Policy put the American economy, the American worker and our national security first. The following represents only a few of the many transformative transactions obtained in Saudi Arabia: Saudi datavolt is moving forward with plans to invest $ 20 billion in AI data centers and energy infrastructure in the United States. Google, Datavolt, Oracle, Salesforce, AMD and Uber undertake to invest $ 80 billion in advanced processing technologies in both countries. Emblematic American companies, notably Hill International, Jacobs, Parsons and Aecom, build key infrastructure projects such as King Salman International Airport, King Salman Park, the safe, the city of Qiddiya and a total of $ 2 billion in American services exports. The main important exports include Ge Vernovas gas turbines and energy solutions totaling $ 14.2 billion and Boeing 737-8 passenger planes for Avillease totaling $ 4.8 billion. In the health care sector, Shamekh IV Solutions, LLC will invest $ 5.8 billion, including a Michigan factory to launch a high -capacity IV liquid installation. Investment partnerships include several specific funds in the sector by strongly emphasizing American deployments as an energy investment fund of $ 5 billion, the aerospace and defense technology fund for the new $ 5 billion, and the 4 billion dollars funds in Sports Enfield channel channeling in the American industries, conduct of innovation and the creation of high quality jobs in the United States. Stressing our commitment to strengthen our defense and security partnership, the United States and Saudi Arabia have signed the largest $ 142 billion defense sales agreement, providing Saudi Arabia with cutting-edge warning equipment of more than a dozen American defense companies. Sales that we intend to finish are divided into five main categories: (1) Air Force spatial progress and capacities, (2) Air and anti -missile defense, (3) maritime and coastal security, (4) border security and the modernization of land forces, and (5) improvements in information and communication systems. The package also includes in -depth training and support to strengthen the capacity of the Saudi armed forces, in particular the improvement of Saudi service academies and military medical services. This agreement represents an important investment in the defense of the Saudi Arabs and regional security, based on American systems and training. The United States and Saudi Arabia celebrate these agreements and many others today following the growing momentum of the last four months. The total package quickly built at more than $ 600 billion, the largest set of trade agreements ever recorded between the two countries.

Unlock new opportunities through deeper alliances: the strategic partnership between the United States and Saudi Arabia has become more and more robust in the last eight decades since the meeting between King Abdulaziz Al Saud and President Franklin D. Roosevelt aboard the USS Quincy, the 80th anniversary that was celebrated earlier this year.

Saudi Arabia is one of the largest trade partners in the United States in the Middle East. Saudi direct investments in the United States totaled $ 9.5 billion in 2023, focused on the transport, real estate and automotive sectors. In 2024, the trade in American-Saudi products totaled $ 25.9 billion, with US exports at $ 13.2 billion, imports to $ 12.7 billion and a trade surplus of $ 443 million. The United States and Saudi Arabia share a commitment to more in-depth economic integration, emphasizing the commitment of the kingdoms of expanding cooperation in critical sectors such as health, energy and science. The American Department of Energy and the Ministry of Energy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have concluded a cooperation agreement in the energy field. This agreement is based on their solid existing relationship; It will concentrate collaboration on examining the potential for innovation, development, financing and deployment of energy infrastructure. The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Energy Department of the United States of America signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on mining and mineral resources. The agreement contributes to economic development and diversification and resilience of critical mineral supply chains. NASA and Saudi Space Agency have signed an agreement for a cubesat to steal from the Nasas Artemis II test flight. Saudi Arabias Cubeat will measure the aspects of the space weather at a range of distances from the earth and will deploy in orbit of the Earth raised from a spacecraft adapter on the rocket of the space launching system after the Spatial Orion flies safely with its crew of four astronauts. The United States and Saudi Arabia have recently agreed to modernize the air transport agreement to allow airlines to transport goods between Saudi Arabia and third countries without having to stop in the United States, an important right for cargo operations. Saudi carriers will have the same rights to serve the United States. The United States and Saudi Arabia Further Underscored Their Commitment to Deeper Cultural, Educational, and Scientific Partnerships through The Signing of Agreements Between The Smithsonian National Institutions Museum of Asian Art and the Royal Commission for ALULA on collaborative Research and An Exhibition FOCUS Ancient Dadan in Alula, and Between the Smithsonians National Zoo and the Royal Commission for ALULA to Support of the Endangered Arabian Leopard Through Creation of an exhibition dedicated to Washington, Saudi Arabia of the DC remains our largest foreign military sales partner with active cases of more than $ 129 billion. Our defense relationship with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is stronger than ever under the president prevails over leadership, and the package signed today, the largest cooperation agreement in defense in American history, is a clear demonstration of our commitment to strengthen our partnership. The agreement opens the door to the extended participation of the American defense industry and the long -term maintenance partnerships with Saudi entities. The deepening of the American partnership in the United States-Saudi reflects a joint vision of the possibilities of prosperity and long-term employment in the two countries.

Based on a victory record in the country and abroad: President Trump holds his promise to make America again large by catalyzing investments and negotiating fair trade agreements to accelerate American employment and prosperity.

President Trump is the chief manager, and he again obtained a historic agreement which strengthens the economic domination of the Americas and the global influence. It just comes a week after President Trump announced an American trade agreement that leverages the rules of the game, creates jobs and opens up market access with the United Kingdom. Before this historic case, President Trump had already obtained billions of billions of investments based in the United States, paving the way for a new era of American prosperity. The $ 600 billion in Saudi investment in the United States are based on President Trumps Record in 2017 to have obtained billions of commercial offers and agreements with Saudi Arabia for the defense, energy, technology and infrastructure sectors.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/05/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-secures-historic-600-billion-investment-commitment-in-saudi-arabia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos