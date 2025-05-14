XI meets Chilean President – Global Times





Chinese President Xi Jinping meets the Chilean President Gabriel Boric, who is here for the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-Celac Forum (the Latin American and Caribbean Community), in the Greater People's Hall in Beijing, Capital of China, May 14, 2025. (Xinhua / Li Xiang). Chinese President Xi Jinping met Chilean President Gabriel Boric on Wednesday, who is in Beijing for the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-Celac forum (the Latin American and Caribbean States). Noting that this year marks the 55th anniversary of the creation of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Xi said that China and Chile should constantly enrich the connotation of their complete strategic partnership, create a common development model between China and the countries of Latin America, has given a stellar example of South-South cooperation and jointly promote the cause of peace and progress for humanity. XI said that China was willing to work with Chile to consolidate mutual political confidence, improve experience exchange in governance, support itself firmly on issues concerning their fundamental interests and their main concerns and protect each other from sovereignty, security and development interests. XI called on the two countries to implement the belt and road cooperation plan, deepening cooperation on agriculture, forestry, farming and fishing, industrial investments, infrastructure and green minerals, and cultivate new points of growth in astronomy, polar regions, artificial intelligence, biomedicine and digital economy. China supports more Chinese companies in investment and business in Chile and welcomes more high quality Chilean products to enter the Chinese market, he said. He said the two parties should improve mutual learning among civilizations, carry out exchange activities in education, culture, media and young people, and facilitate the exchange of staff. As defenders of multilateralism and free trade companies, China and Chile should improve multilateral collaboration to protect common interests in the world, added XI. Noting that China has become the most important trading partner in Chile, Boric said that bilateral cooperation has benefited the two peoples. He declared that Chile firmly adhere to the principle only one China and is ready to extend cooperation with China on Trade, Investment and Artificial Intelligence, is jointly progressing on belt and road cooperation and strengthening the exchanges of people to people and cultural. All countries should join free trade and mutual profits and win-win results, and trade should not only serve the private interests of a country, said Boric, adding that the realization of a trade war is taking anywhere. Chile is willing to work with China to firmly protect multilateralism and the authority of the United Nations, insist on resolving differences through dialogue and jointly maintaining international equity and justice, he said. During his visit to China, the two parties signed a certain number of cooperation documents in fields such as the economy, the publishing, the inspection and the forties, the media and the reflection groups. Chinese President Xi Jinping meets the Chilean President Gabriel Boric, who is here for the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-Celac Forum (the Latin American and Caribbean Community), in the Greater People's Hall in Beijing, Capital of China, May 14, 2025. (Xinhua / Li Xiang).

