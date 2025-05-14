The government remains determined to achieve the vision of India without TB: PM Modi





At the meeting, he examined the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan recently concluded, covering high drilling districts where 12.97 crores of people were projected; 7.19 Cases of detected Lakh tuberculosis, including 2.85 Lakh cases of asymptomatic tuberculosis. More than a new Ni-Kshay Mitras Lakh joined the effort during the campaign, which was a model for Jan Bhagidari which can be accelerated and put on the country to conduct a total and total approach to society. During the meeting, who was assisted by the Minister of the Union, the Minister of Health, Jagat Prakash Nadda, Prime Minister Dr. Pk Mishra, Senior Secretary-2 of PM Shaktikanta Das, Advisor to Prime Minister Amit Khare, Secretary of Health of the Union Punya Salila Srivastava and other senior officials, Modé Patients with tuberculosis based on Urban Orbust. This will help identify groups that need early tests and treatments, in particular construction workers, mining, textile factories and similar areas, according to a statement published by the Union Ministry of Health. As technology in health care improves, Nikshay Mitras (supporters of patients with tuberculosis) should be encouraged to use technology to connect with TB patients. They can help patients understand the disease and its treatment using interactive and easy -to -use technology, according to the press release. The Prime Minister said that since tuberculosis is now healed with regular treatment, there should be less fear and more awareness of the public. He stressed the importance of cleanliness through Jan Bhagidari as a key step in eliminating tuberculosis. He urged efforts to personally contact each patient to ensure that they get an appropriate treatment. During the meeting, the Prime Minister noted the encouraging conclusions of the World Health Organization (WHO) Global TB Report 2024, which confirmed a reduction of 18% of the impact of tuberculosis (from 237 to 195 by Lakh population between 2015 and 2023), which is double the world rate; 21% drop in tuberculosis mortality (from 28 to 22 per Lakh population) and 85% treatment coverage, reflecting increasing scope and efficiency programs. He also examined key improvements in the infrastructure, including the expansion of the TB diagnostic network at 8,540 NAAT laboratories (nucleic acid amplification test) and 87 culture and sensitivity laboratories; More than 26,700 X -ray units, including 500 AI pocket x -ray devices, with 1,000 others in the pipeline. The decentralization of all tuberculosis services, including free screening, diagnosis, treatment and nutritional support, at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, was also underlined, according to the press release. The Prime Minister has been informed of the introduction of several new initiatives such as portable X -rays led by AI for screening, the shorter treatment regime for drug resistant TB, new Aboriginal molecular diagnoses, nutritional interventions and detection and early detection in congregation establishments such as mines, tea garden, construction sites, in particular nutritional initiatives; Ni-Kshay Poshan Yojana DBT Payments at 1.28 tuberculosis crore since 2018 and improved incentive to Rs. 1,000 in 2024. As part of the Ni-Kshay Mitra initiative, 29.4 Lakh food baskets were distributed by 2.55 Lakh Ni-Kshay Mitras, the ministries.

