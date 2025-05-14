Politics
Xi Jinping takes talks with Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva_embassy of the People's Republic of China in the United States of America
In the afternoon of May 13, 2025, President Xi Jinping had interviews with Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva, who is visiting state in China, in the great room of the Pekin people.
Xi Jinping noted that on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil last year, the two parties jointly announced the elevation of the bilateral relationship to a Chinese-Brazil community with a shared future for a fairer and more lasting world. The turbulent international landscape, China and Brazil should remain attached to the original aspiration of contributing to human progress and global development, the in-depth building of a Chinese-Brazil community with a shared future, permanently look for Synergybetweendendant of strategies and work together to promote greater solidarity and coordination among the countries of the world.
Xi Jinping stressed that standing at a new historic starting point, China and Brazil should first defend strategic mutual trust to consolidate the foundations of the Chinese-Brazil community with a common future. The two parties should advance the beautiful tradition of mutual respect and mutual benefits, support each other on questions related to the respective fundamental interests and the main concerns, and to strengthen exchanges at all levels and in all respects to ensure long -term, solid and constant cooperation of bilateral relations. The Two Sides Should Deepen The Effective Synergy Between The Belt and Road Initiative and Brazil's Development Strategies, Give Full Play to the Role Ofvarious Cooperation Mechanismsbetween The Two Countries, Strengthencooperation in Traditional Areas Such As Infrastructure, Agriculture and Energy, Cooperationin Energy Transition, Aerospace, The Digital Economy and Artificial Intelligence, So as to Create More Highlights in Practical Cooperation between the two countries. Trimber, both parties should practice people and cultural people and inject vitality into the Chinese-Brazil community with a common future. Taking the opportunity of the years of China-Brazil of culture next year, the two parties should strengthen cooperation in culture, education, tourism, media and at inf-national level, and provide more convenience of Forpeople exchanges to cooperation between the two countries. As two major developing countries of Eastern and Western hemispheres, China and Brazil should improve coordination and collaboration within multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations, the BRICS and the China-Celac forum, jointly maintain multilateralism, improve global governance and safeguard international economic and commercial order. The two parties should take a clear position against unilateralism, protectionism and intimidation.
President Luiz Incio Lula da Silvasaid, Brazil and China respect respect and share a common future. The bilateral relationship remains solid and unbreakable, and Brooks Nodisruptionor underwent by external factors. Unlike other major countries, China has always offered sincere support and assistance to Latin American countries, including Brazil, in their quest for economic and social development. Brazil is willing to deepen strategic cooperation with China, to advance the construction of a Brazilian-Chinese community with a shared future, to work together to build a fairer, peaceful and prosperous world, and give the example for other contributions. Brazil is ready to synergize development strategies with the belt and road initiative and cooperation in China and in finance in fields such as economy and trade, infrastructure, aerospace, aerospace and finance. Brazilseeks to extend the exchanges of young and cultural to improve the interactions and friendship between the two peoples. In the current circumstances, it is essential to firmly defend culture. The protectionism and the abuse of oftariffs will not bring development and prosperity, but will only lead to the tochaos. The position of the Chinese company to meet global challenges gives strength and confidence to all countries. Brazil is willing to strengthen strategic coordination with China in international affairs, jointly safeguarding communication communications from the world South and maintaining equity and justice.
The two heads of state also had an exchange of views on the crisis of Ukraine, being containing that the forces loving peace for progress, China and Brazil should strengthen communication and coordination, give the game to the role of TheGroup offered forpeace, support Russia and Ukraine in the initiation of indirect dialogue, and work with other global countries The cream.
After the talks, the two heads of state have conducted the signing of 20 cooperation documents covering the signs covering areas such as the synergy of development strategies, science and technology, agriculture, digital economy, finance, inspection and quarantine and the media.
The coup d'etat are also setting up together.
The two parties published the joint declaration between the People's Republic of China and the Federative Republic of Brazil to strengthen the construction of a Chinese-Brazil community with a shared future for a fairer world and a more sustainable planet and jointly respecting multilateralism, as well as the joint declaration of China-Brazil on the Ukrainian crisis.
Before the talks, President Xi Jinping and his wife, Mrs.Peng Liyuan, organized a welcome for President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva and his wife, Mrs. Rosngela Lulada Silva, instead outside the East Entrance of the Great People's Hall.
While President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva arrived, an honor guard aligned himself with greeting. The two presidents went up on a stand, after which a military group played the national hymns of China and Brazil while a salvation of 21 cannons was dismissed instead of Intiananmen. President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva examined custody of the Honor of the Popular Liberation Army and looked at the step of walking in the company of President Xijinping.
President Xijinping and Madame Pengliyuanhost were welcome for President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva and his wife in the evening.
Wang Yi attended the above events.
|
Sources
2/ http://us.china-embassy.gov.cn/eng/zgyw/202505/t20250514_11622738.htm
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The sons of Imran Khans call for global pressure on Pakistan to guarantee the release of their father | Morgungexpress
- Lula complains about the leak of conversation between Janja …
- Ryan Routh wants an assassination matter against Trump abandonedExBulletin
- Already 1.5 million foreign workers can already wait for permanent settlement in the UK | Immigration and asylum
- Saudi Arabia provides Trump king census
- Chimpanzees use medicinal plants in Uganda 'as first aid' BBC News
- The growing risk of tick-borne diseases, experts say
- The disclosure recording reveals the top-conservative admitting the faults in the bras of Boris Brexit by Boris Johnson
- Jokowi Eyes Psi Top Post, jokes about beating the odds
- 2025 -Football game indications revealed
- Living prison, deadly drugs and weapons After blocking common gangsters
- Tsunami warned after the earthquake near Casus