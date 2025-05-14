In the afternoon of May 13, 2025, President Xi Jinping had interviews with Brazilian President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva, who is visiting state in China, in the great room of the Pekin people.

Xi Jinping noted that on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Brazil last year, the two parties jointly announced the elevation of the bilateral relationship to a Chinese-Brazil community with a shared future for a fairer and more lasting world. The turbulent international landscape, China and Brazil should remain attached to the original aspiration of contributing to human progress and global development, the in-depth building of a Chinese-Brazil community with a shared future, permanently look for Synergybetweendendant of strategies and work together to promote greater solidarity and coordination among the countries of the world.

Xi Jinping stressed that standing at a new historic starting point, China and Brazil should first defend strategic mutual trust to consolidate the foundations of the Chinese-Brazil community with a common future. The two parties should advance the beautiful tradition of mutual respect and mutual benefits, support each other on questions related to the respective fundamental interests and the main concerns, and to strengthen exchanges at all levels and in all respects to ensure long -term, solid and constant cooperation of bilateral relations. The Two Sides Should Deepen The Effective Synergy Between The Belt and Road Initiative and Brazil's Development Strategies, Give Full Play to the Role Ofvarious Cooperation Mechanismsbetween The Two Countries, Strengthencooperation in Traditional Areas Such As Infrastructure, Agriculture and Energy, Cooperationin Energy Transition, Aerospace, The Digital Economy and Artificial Intelligence, So as to Create More Highlights in Practical Cooperation between the two countries. Trimber, both parties should practice people and cultural people and inject vitality into the Chinese-Brazil community with a common future. Taking the opportunity of the years of China-Brazil of culture next year, the two parties should strengthen cooperation in culture, education, tourism, media and at inf-national level, and provide more convenience of Forpeople exchanges to cooperation between the two countries. As two major developing countries of Eastern and Western hemispheres, China and Brazil should improve coordination and collaboration within multilateral mechanisms such as the United Nations, the BRICS and the China-Celac forum, jointly maintain multilateralism, improve global governance and safeguard international economic and commercial order. The two parties should take a clear position against unilateralism, protectionism and intimidation.

President Luiz Incio Lula da Silvasaid, Brazil and China respect respect and share a common future. The bilateral relationship remains solid and unbreakable, and Brooks Nodisruptionor underwent by external factors. Unlike other major countries, China has always offered sincere support and assistance to Latin American countries, including Brazil, in their quest for economic and social development. Brazil is willing to deepen strategic cooperation with China, to advance the construction of a Brazilian-Chinese community with a shared future, to work together to build a fairer, peaceful and prosperous world, and give the example for other contributions. Brazil is ready to synergize development strategies with the belt and road initiative and cooperation in China and in finance in fields such as economy and trade, infrastructure, aerospace, aerospace and finance. Brazilseeks to extend the exchanges of young and cultural to improve the interactions and friendship between the two peoples. In the current circumstances, it is essential to firmly defend culture. The protectionism and the abuse of oftariffs will not bring development and prosperity, but will only lead to the tochaos. The position of the Chinese company to meet global challenges gives strength and confidence to all countries. Brazil is willing to strengthen strategic coordination with China in international affairs, jointly safeguarding communication communications from the world South and maintaining equity and justice.

The two heads of state also had an exchange of views on the crisis of Ukraine, being containing that the forces loving peace for progress, China and Brazil should strengthen communication and coordination, give the game to the role of TheGroup offered forpeace, support Russia and Ukraine in the initiation of indirect dialogue, and work with other global countries The cream.

After the talks, the two heads of state have conducted the signing of 20 cooperation documents covering the signs covering areas such as the synergy of development strategies, science and technology, agriculture, digital economy, finance, inspection and quarantine and the media.

The two parties published the joint declaration between the People's Republic of China and the Federative Republic of Brazil to strengthen the construction of a Chinese-Brazil community with a shared future for a fairer world and a more sustainable planet and jointly respecting multilateralism, as well as the joint declaration of China-Brazil on the Ukrainian crisis.

Before the talks, President Xi Jinping and his wife, Mrs.Peng Liyuan, organized a welcome for President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva and his wife, Mrs. Rosngela Lulada Silva, instead outside the East Entrance of the Great People's Hall.

While President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva arrived, an honor guard aligned himself with greeting. The two presidents went up on a stand, after which a military group played the national hymns of China and Brazil while a salvation of 21 cannons was dismissed instead of Intiananmen. President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva examined custody of the Honor of the Popular Liberation Army and looked at the step of walking in the company of President Xijinping.

President Xijinping and Madame Pengliyuanhost were welcome for President Luiz Incio Lula Da Silva and his wife in the evening.

Wang Yi attended the above events.