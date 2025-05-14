Trump meets the head of Syria, raises the sanctions





President Donald Trump met the acting president Syrias, Ahmad al-Sharaa, Saudi Arabia, the first meeting of this type between the two nations chiefs in 25 years. Tour in the Middle East in three countries in Riyadh which he would also move to raise American sanctions imposed on Syria under the former Bashar Assad. People across Syria applauded in the streets and shot fireworks on Tuesday evening to celebrate, hope that their nation has been locked by credit cards and global finance could also join the economy of the world. ABU war Mohammed al-Golani, had links with Al-Qaida and joined insurgents fighting against the American forces in Iraq before entering the Syrian war. He was even imprisoned by American troops for several years. And the meeting came even after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously asked Trump not to raise sanctions against Syria, again stressing an increasing dissatisfaction between the White House and the Israeli government as his war against Hamas in the Syria of Gaza. Meeting with Al-Sharaa. This gives them a chance of greatness. The sanctions were really paralyzing, very powerful. A historic closed-door meeting said on Tuesday that he would meet Al-Sharaa, who had been transported to the Saudi capital for face to face. authorized to attend the commitment. The White House later said that it lasted a little more than 30 minutes, making Al-Sharaa the first Syrian leader to meet an American president since Hafez Assad met Bill Clinton in Geneva in 2000. The president of Recep Tayyip Erdogan's rejoic rejections joined the meeting between Trump, the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Al-Sharaa via a telephone call. Turkey was a main support from Al-Sharaa and its rebellious faction. I felt very strongly that it would give them a chance, said Trump about Syria. It will not be easy anyway, so gives them a good strong luck. And it was my honor to do so. He added: We made a speech last night and it was the thing that obtained the greatest applause in the room. Karoline Leavitt said in a statement that Trump had urged Al-Sharaa to diplomatically recognize Israel, all foreign terrorists said to leave Syria and help the United States to arrest any resurgence of the Islamic State group. In January, a month after a superb offensive of insurgent groups led by Al-Sharaas Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham, or HTS, who took Damascus, ending the 54-year-old rule of the Assad family. The war but the long-standing ally of Israel is deeply skeptical about the extremist past of Al-Sharaas and warned against the rapid recognition of the new government. The demand came during the visit of Netanyahus to Washington last month, according to an Israeli official who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the subject. Israel was concerned about a cross -border attack similar to Hamas on October 7, 2023, the assault could come from Syria. Israel also fears that Al-Sharaa and its Islamist past can be a threat to its northern border. The Trump movement has acclaimed from Syrians to applaud the announcement by Trump that the United States will move to raise sanctions on the nation of the besieged Middle East. Others have horny car horns or agitated the new Syrian flag to celebrate. People whistled and applauded while fireworks lit the night sky. A statement from the Ministry of Syrian Affairs called Tuesday evening the announcement of a turning point for the Syrian people while we are trying to emerge from a long and painful chapter of the war. People, rather than the nations torn by the war, the new interim government. The abolition of these sanctions offers a vital opportunity for Syria to continue stability, self -sufficiency and significant national reconstruction, led by and for the Syrian people, added the declaration.

