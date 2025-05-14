Politics
Will Starmers Immigration Bet pay?
Ten years ago, Nigel Farage became the spiritual leader of the Conservative Party, when David Cameron conceded a referendum on Brexit that Farage won. A repeated performance now takes place on the question of immigration and this time that Farage seems to take charge of the conservative party massively weakened in person as well as in the mind. His latest political vehicle, Reform UK, quickly became the main opposition to work.
This week, the White Paper on Immigration is akin to the Brexit referendum in that it puts the question of the Farages at the center of British politics, and makes it largely according to its conditions. The argument on the question of whether by using the island of the expression of foreigners, Keir Starmer, imitated Rhetorically Enoch Powell misses the point that his language imitates much more closely farage. The head of the reform constantly speaks of regaining control of the border and the threat of mass immigration, without overthrowing pure and simple racism. Farage studied Powell closely and is generally able to trace the line.
In the fading model, immigration is now formulated by Starmer almost entirely in the language of costs and threats, and not advantages and opportunities. Even students abroad, a massive milk cow for the highly competitive British university sector, are now described as a national burden and are forced to pay a new immigration tax in addition to their tuition fees.
The latest insurgency was made possible by Liz Truss's twin disasters destroying the conservative brand on the economy and the post-Brexit Boris immigration regime after Brexit, enabled a wave of incomes incredibly, reaching a net of net migration of more than 900,000 during the year to June 2023.
The end of free movement in the EU therefore led to much more, not much less immigration the opposite of what Brexiters have promised. Stimulated by a wave of small boats crossing the chain full of unauthorized asylum seekers, Farage noted that immigration was his fuel in rocket once he obtained his first vital bridgehead as a deputy during the last election of July.
This month, the by-elections and the local elections in a large part of non-metropolitan England, have seen frage and the reform waste both work and conservatives. The strength of work in cities and its commitment to improving public services make it less vulnerable to the reform of the country, but Starmer has clearly decided to join Farage rather than fighting it at the rhetorical level.
Many now depends on the facts on the ground. This week's policies, as well as last minute changes to the Rishi Sunaks government, should considerably reduce the number of immigration. The biggest reductions do not come from the end of the social protection visa, but from the close limitations of students and other questions who bring people with the family with them.
But that always leaves Starmer with two underlying problems. First, even with these discounts, the reigning net figure will always be in hundreds of thousands per year. And secondly, nothing done by this government or the last government has yet reduced, and even less eliminated, small boats and the growing number of asylum seekers outside the authorized immigration channels. Fénerant, Farage is constantly in Dover, turning in the context of the arrivals of small boats.
There is clearly a huge missing police piece, a security regime with France and the EU which prevents smugglers and prevents small boats from passing through the channel. Starmers resets with the EU to focus on this issue, in the same way that Tony Blair eliminated asylum overhang in the 1990s by means of joint action with France. Otherwise, Farage combat the next deputy elections and will try to transform it into a referendum on the invasion (by then) of a decade of illegal migrants.
For the rest? It's the stupid economy. If economic growth returns, resentment among immigrants will strongly reduce regardless of the specific number. If there is no growth, immigrants will be a scapegoat regardless of their number. So Farage can be about to eviscerate the Conservatives, but there is always everything in play before resuming the country.
