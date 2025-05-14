



Donald Trump met President Syria, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, Saudi Arabia and said Washington explored standardization with Syria, one day after an announcement that all American sanctions on Syria would be lifted.

The American president met Sharaa, a former activist who fought against the American forces in Iraq, before a conference of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which is part of the four-day visit to the Middle East, where he is supposed to top the Gulf Allies for investments in the United States. Trump is due to land in Doha then, where he will meet the Qatari chief, Emir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani.

Photos have shown the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed Bin Salman, sitting in the play while Trump and Sharaa met in Riyadh, flanked by the American Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, and the Syrian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Asaad Al-Shaibani. Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoan joined the phone meeting, according to the Turkish news agency Anadolu.

According to a White House spokesman, Trump urged Sharaa to expel Palestinian terrorists and to become a signatory of the Abraham agreements, which normalizes Syrian ties with Israel. He also urged Sharaa to help the United States in his mission to fight the Islamic State and to face the remaining countries of the chemical weapons.

The Syrians welcome Trump's decision to raise the video of the sanctions

[I am] Ordering the cessation of sanctions against Syria to give them a new start, Trump told CCG after meeting with Sharaa. This gives them a chance of greatness. The sanctions were really paralyzing, very powerful.

The meeting was remarkable because the Trump administration had previously deserved to engage with Sharaa, a former leader of the rebel Islamist group Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham. Sharaa had already directed the Syrian wing of Al-Qaida and had fought against American forces in Iraq, where he spent five years in an American prison.

The meeting seemed to be a plan for new American-syric cooperation, and would be followed by discussions between Rubio and its Syrian counterpart, according to a statement from the Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The meeting was the culmination of months of diplomacy by the Syrians, as well as their Turkish and Saudi allies, who believed that the front time with Trump would help to end the international isolation of the Syries.

Damascus had prepared land for Trump which included access to Syrian oil, Israel security insurance and a proposal to build a Trump tower in Damascus.

A meeting with Trump was considered a key step towards the recognition of the legitimacy of the new authority in Damascus after Bashar al-Assad was ousted as president of Syrias in December. He will also help to consolidate the control of the new regime in Damascus, which has struggled to extend its authority to the patchwork of militias which still govern parts of Syria torn by war.

Although sanctions were initially imposed on Assad after its bloody repression against peaceful demonstrators in 2011, the United States and other countries have retained their economic embargo in Syria while evaluating the new government led by Islamists in Damascus.

A key concern for the United States in Syria is the protection of religious minorities. The Trump administration published a strongly drafted statement exhorting Damascus to protect minorities after the pro-assaded forces attacks sparked nearly 900 civilians for mostly Allawites in northwestern Syria in March.

The US State Department had given the Syrians a list of 12-point conditions to end the sanctions, which included the protection of minorities and the United States by retaining the right to carry out strikes against what it considered as terrorists on Syrian soil. They were negotiating when Trump suddenly announced the lifting of American sanctions on Tuesday evening.

There is a new government which, we hope, will succeed in stabilizing the country and maintaining peace, said Trump in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday evening. I will order the cessation of sanctions against Syria in order to give them a chance of greatness.

The lifting of sanctions occurred despite Israeli suspicions of the Islamist government in Damascus. Israel has said that it will not allow government forces to deploy in southern Syria and had made dozens of air strikes across the country in recent months.

Saudi Arabia congratulated Trumps to move to raise sanctions, Prince Mohammed renting the decision at the CCG summit in Riyadh.

The end of American sanctions will be a step towards the reintegration of Syria into the international economic system and a boost to the beaten economy trying to rebuild after 14 years of civil war.

In Damascus, the announcement of the end of the sanctions encountered a jubilation. BIP cars waving the Syrian flags filled the country's capital on Tuesday. A traditional Syrian group has played in the old capital of the capital, the rhythms of drums accompanied by fogs.

Social media in Syria were filled with Trump dance videos, his double handle pump takes place on Syrian hymns.

Everyone is happy and in the streets. Thank God, a thousand times thank you, said Omar Al-Nafa, who works in education.

The Syrian economy is beaten by 14 years of war, the UN estimating more than 90% of the population lives in poverty. A large part of the country's basin is destroyed and basic services, such as electricity and internet, remain dysfunctional.

For months, the lifting of American sanctions was the political priority for the new Syrian authorities, which saw it as a key obstacle to build an appropriate state and engage in a large -scale reconstruction in the country torn apart by the war.

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised the Trumps announcement, calling it a central turning point for the Syrian people, while we are trying to get out of a long and painful chapter of the war.

The abolition of these sanctions offers a vital opportunity for Syria to continue stability, self -sufficiency and significant national reconstruction, led by and for the Syrian people, added the press release.

The new Syrias government has set ambitious objectives to rebuild the country, but has been hampered by serious economic sanctions.

Under the American sanctions, Syria did not have access to the International SWIFT banking system and international companies were reluctant to exchange with the country for fear of falling out of the US Treasury.

It will take a while for it to be really implemented, but I hope it will help the economy, Nafa said.

