Donald Trump compared Prime Minister Modi with Shehbaz Sharif: Congress | Latest news from India





The repeated affirmations of American President Donald Trump concerning the negotiation of an understanding of the ceasefire between India and Pakistan attracted a strong reaction from the congress which accused the republican leader not only the two countries, but also assimilated Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Pakistani counterpart, Shehbaz Sharif. “Not only is Donald Trump in line with India with Pakistan, but he compares Prime Minister Modi with Shehbaz Sharif,” said Congress Chief Pawan Khera. The sharing of a clip for Trump's latest comment on understanding the ceasefire of India-Pakistan of an event in Saudi Arabia, the head of the media and advertising department, Pawan Khera, said: “Trump is again.” “The American president says it again:” I used the trade to conclude an agreement between them, and they agreed “. Not only is Donald Trump India with Pakistan, but he compares Prime Minister Modi with Shehbaz Sharif,” he said in legend. Read also | PM Modi highlights the response to terror in manifestation of force Khera, who is also a spokesperson for the congress, asked if the Prime Minister's office would accept such a comparison. The president of Congress and the analysis of the data of professionals, Praveen Chakravarty, has a blow on the government, saying: “The Pakistani Prime Minister and the Indian Prime Minister are equal. Pakistan and India are equal powers. Who says that? The president of Prime Minister Modi, Trump.” Congress deputy Karti Chidambaram also shared Trump's remarks in Saudi Arabia on X and made fun of the government. “This story was not part of the program,” he said. Trump, who is on the 4-day tour of the Middle East, said again on Tuesday that his administration “managed to negotiate a historic cease-fire” to stop the escalation of violence between India and Pakistan. “As I said in my inaugural speech, my greatest hope is to be a peacemaker and to be a unifier. I don't like war. We have the greatest soldier, moreover, in world history,” said Trump speaking during a Saudi investment forum in the Saudi capital. “Barely a few days ago, my administration managed to negotiate a historic ceasefire to stop the escalation of violence between India and Pakistan,” said Trump in Saudi Arabia. The Indian government on Tuesday rejected the statement of US President Donald Trump that he helped negotiate a cease-fire between India and Pakistan in exchange for commercial concessions, declaring unequivocally that “the question of trade has not happened” in any discussion between the two nations during the recent military climbing. Tackling speculation on the role played by the United States and other countries in the recent crisis, the spokesman for the MEA, Randir Jaiswal, said that the date, time and wording of understanding the stopping of fire and military actions have been developed between the general directors of military operations (DGMS) of India and Pakistan during their telephone call which started at 3:3 p.m. 10. With PTI entries

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/donald-trump-compared-pm-modi-with-shehbaz-sharif-congress-101747181602305.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

