



Qatar's offer of a luxury Boeing 747 to President Donald Trump sparked alarm ringtone in the American intelligence and diplomatic community, where foreign powers' gifts have long been considered with suspicion.

Aside from any legal and ethical scruples about Trump accepting the plane – a beach of 89 with a sumptuous interior designed in French – there are also technical and safety problems. Experts say that such a gift on behalf of a foreign government has monitoring, monitoring or compromise opportunities, communications from the president and anyone traveling with him.

“If we had built the plane, knowing that it was going to a foreign government, we would probably have disturbed it,” said Thad Troy, a former head of the Central Intelligence Agency station. He remembers having served Moscow in the Cold War era when the American embassy was dismantled in brick by brick to remove a tangle of surveillance devices anchored in the very concrete of the building.

Trump ordered two new presidential planes in Boeing Co. for $ 3.9 billion during his first mandate. Frustrated by the delivery delays, he was looking for alternatives – and apparently had a look at the Qatari plane before he was even offered as a gift this month.

Parisian finish

The Jumbo in question, built in 2012, was previously on call to Hamad bin Jassim bin jaber al Thani. The 66 -year -old man is one of the richest personalities in the Royal Qatari family, having been a Prime Minister and head of the sovereign fund.

He has white and creamy bronzé furniture, carpets and illustrations by Alberto Pinto, a Parisian interior design company. There are taily tai ping carpets, sycamore and waacapou wood lights and illustrations by Alexander Calder. The upper bridge has a master bedroom and a bathroom, a bedroom and a private living room, and at the bottom, there are salons, an office and a crew.

The plane should be modernized according to the standards that the Air Force One currently maintains, according to Troy. This would include hardening of its surface to withstand explosions and attacks, and technical extras such as air -air supply capacities and classified communication systems.

It would also take months or even years, those responsible for the Ministry of Defense and intelligence agents to dismantle the plane and swap it carefully for all monitoring devices or detect the surveillance of systems that could, among other things, reveal the location of the plane.

“This is why it takes so long to build Air Force One,” said Troy. “There are so many things attached to it to make the president safe.”

'Such a stain'

Trump, who blamed Boeing to have dropped “late”, defended the gift.

“Some people say, oh, you should not accept gifts for the country,” the president told Fox News when he was on his way to Saudi Arabia where he started a visit to the Middle East on Tuesday. “My attitude is, why wouldn't I accept a gift? We offer everyone.” He also said that the Gulf monarchies had larger and more recent planes than the United States government, and “I think we should have the most impressive plane”.

But some of the most ferocious criticisms come from dedicated supporters, who called it a bridge pot or cheeky pressure to the influence of the Gulf State.

The commentator Ben Shapiro asked how Trump's voters would react if a democrat had done. “I think that if we spend the names at Hunter Biden and Joe Biden, we were all freaking out to the right,” said Shapiro on his podcast on Monday. “President Trump promised to drain the swamp. It is not, in fact, draining the marsh.”

“It will really be such a task on the administrator if it is true,” posted far -right activist Laura Loomer on X. “And I say that someone who would take a bullet for Trump.”

Qatar is a long -standing American ally and has been a key mediator with Egypt in efforts to negotiate a truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

The country also hosts the Hamas political bureau. Relations like this pose a risk “in terms of potential information falling into the hands of people who use it for their own ends,” according to James Der Derian, who heads the Center for International Security Studies of the University of Sydney in Australia.

“Admittedly, Qatar is not the Soviet Union, but it has a fairly robust imprint of intelligence,” he said. “He strikes above his weight.”

However, although there are dangers to accept gifts from foreign governments, refusing them is not without risk either. Since gifts are important in Arab culture, this could constitute a diplomatic error – especially when Qatar plays such an important role in the search for the end of the Gaza War.

This is why “this plane has taken so much symbolic value at the moment,” said Der Derian. Refuse the gift, and “there could be many upset leaders – not only the United States but also Qatar and other Arab countries who think that hospitality is a very important part of their culture”.

