Microsoft has dismissed around 6,000 people, or 3% of his workforce





Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella leaves after having attended a meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Jakarta presidential palace, Indonesia, April 30, 2024. Willy Kurniawan | Reuters Microsoft On Tuesday, he said that he releases 3% of employees at all levels, teams and geographies, affecting around 6,000 people. “We continue to implement the organizational changes necessary to best position the company to succeed in a dynamic market,” said a Microsoft spokesperson in a press release at CNBC. The company said better than expected results, with $ 25.8 billion in quarterly income and an optimistic forecast in late April. Microsoft had 228,000 employees worldwide at the end of June. On Tuesday, the state of Washington said that the company reduced the staff linked to its registered office in Redmond by 1,985 people, including 1,510 in office. In total, it is probably the largest series of Microsoft layoffs since the elimination of 10,000 roles in 2023. In January, the company announced a small series of performance -based layoffs. These new job cuts are not related to performance, said the spokesperson. One goal is to reduce management layers, said the spokesperson. In January Amazon announced that he got rid of certain employees after noticing “unnecessary diapers” in his organization. Last week, supplier of cybersecurity software Cowsterrike announced that it would dismiss 5% of its workforce. In January, Microsoftceo Satya Nadella told analysts that the company would make sales execution changes after the growth of the company only planned in Azure Cloud revenues which was not linked to artificial intelligence. AI Cloud growth has exceeded internal projections. “How do you really change incentives, marketing?” Said Nadella. “At a time of platform changes, you want to make sure that you are even looking at new conceptions, and you do not continue to do what you have done in the previous generation.” Monday, Microsoft's actions ended at $ 449.26, the highest price so far this year. They closed a record of $ 467.56 last July. Don't miss these CNBC Pro ideas

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2025/05/13/microsoft-is-cutting-3percent-of-workers-across-the-software-company.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos