Campaign 'Ban Turkey' in India after Erdogan supported Pakistan despite his terrorist record Firstpost





A campaign to ban Turkey took shape in India after the country and its long -standing leader, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, openly supported Pakistan in current tensions with India. Learn more

The Indians reduce links with Turkey on the country's open support in Pakistan in current tensions with India. A “Ban Turkey” campaign took shape in India after the Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan openly supported Pakistan as he continued to attack India with missiles, drones and fighter planes. In addition, Pakistan has used Turkish drones in large numbers to attack India. The sectors that should be the hardest affected are tourism and hospitality and agricultural exports. The story continues below this announcement Turkey's support in Pakistan Turkey supports Pakistan's anti-Indian campaign in two ways. First, Turkey provided drones in Pakistan that the country used to attack India. India said Pakistan attacked India with Songar and Yiha drones manufactured by Turkey. Pakistan has also used Chinese fighter planes and missiles, such as PL-15, in India attacks. Second, Turkey has diplomatically supported Pakistan. Turkish President Erdogan has provided unconditional support to Pakistan. Read also: why and how Turkey doubles its support in Pakistan By the way, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was in Türkiye during a visit the day the terrorists killed 26 people in the Pahalgam of Jammu-et-Cachemire. He and Erdogan used the visit to raise the cashmere problem even though Pahalgam's attack was taking place. After the launch of Operation Sindoor, Erdogan said that Turkey “took a very clear position” on “missile strikes targeting Pakistan”. He also declared “open support” for “the fraternal people of Pakistan” and promised to stand with them in good and bad time. Boycott movement of India The unofficial movement to boycott Turkey accelerated in India with parties in the tourism, hospitality and agriculture sectors that take the lead. A number of leading tourism agencies have bonds with Turkey. This can bring a blow to the tourism and hotels in full swing of Turkey. Turkey's tourist and hotel sectors contribute to around $ 140 billion in the economy and the Indians represent approximately 0.5% of all tourists. However, Indian tourists among the fastest growth segments for the Turkey tourism industry. In recent years, the country has become particularly popular for destination weddings and corporate meetings, conferences, pensions and exhibitions. Last year, Indian tourists in the country increased by approximately 20% in annual shift. The story continues below this announcement The following tourism and travel agencies have taken measures concerning Turkey: Easemytrip has suspended all reservations for Turkey.

Cox & Kings has suspended all reservations for Turkey.

Travomint has suspended all travel packages in Türkiye.

Ixigo suspended reservations for Turkey.

Goa Villas ended the partnership with Turkish Airlines.

Cleartrip suspended all reservations to Turkey. Calls have also been launched to boycott Turkish agricultural products, such as apples. India is the largest importer of Turkish apples. Last year, India imported Turkish apples worth around $ 92 billion. Commercial transactions between the two countries could also be affected as tensions increase. Investments, mergers and acquisition activities could be assigned in the coming days.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/india/ban-turkey-campaign-in-india-after-erdogan-backed-pakistan-despite-its-terror-campaign-13888377.html

